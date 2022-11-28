Column: Volunteers needed for wide range of opportunities with Salmon Arm 55+ Games

We are excited to be hosting the 55+ BC Games in 2024!

There is a buzz and excitement around town already. Many people are asking, “How can we be involved?”

What is the 55+ Games?

This event is a multi-day community event to celebrate and promote a variety of sports enjoyed by the 55+ community. The first Games were held in Vernon in 1988 with 650 seniors competing. Fast forward to today, and Salmon Arm expects to welcome upwards of 3,500 to 4000 participants in September 2024.

There really is something for everyone. From cribbage to hockey, equestrian to darts, golf to dragon boating and everything in between. And for those who want to be involved, but not in a sport, there will be a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

To be added to the initial volunteer list please email Caitlin at projects@saeds.ca.

How did Salmon Arm land this bid? Interested cities are invited to submit bid packages. These packages are quite detailed. For example, the bid package must include details such as number of hotel beds available within a 4o-kilometre radius, including all kinds of accommodations. The bid package must also include venues to host sporting events, distance from each venue to the main hub of the Games (Athlete’s Village and Accreditation Centre) and transportation options. Salmon Arm’s bid package was 150 pages and contained 51 letters of support from community organizations.

Our bid package was put together by a team led by Councillor Debbie Cannon, Economic Development Manager Lana Fitt, Economic Development project coordinator Caitlin Thompson, Shuswap Recreation Society general manager Darby Boyd and City of Salmon Arm CAO Erin Jackson.

Read more: VIDEO: Mayor takes to the ice in support of 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm

Read more: Excitement in the air as Salmon Arm makes plans to host 2024 55+ BC Games

In the coming months we will work through the sports selection process and all other logistics with the guidance of the 55+ BC Games Society. Sport selection has some flexibility which is great news, as some communities may not have every sports facility in their inventory.

Our games will be from September 10th to 14th, 2024. This fits nicely around some larger scale reoccurring events, such as the Roots and Blues Festival and the Salmon Arm Fair. Hosting in September will also be good for local businesses and support tourism development in the shoulder season.

These games will be a community effort. We expect thousands of people to come to Salmon Arm for the Games, travelling from all over our province.

What a wonderful opportunity to put our best foot forward and show case Salmon Arm!

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm