Council Report: Big projects coming to fruition for Salmon Arm

Work crews prepare the new Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm for paving, with a grand opening set for May 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

As we move into another Shuswap summer, I am very pleased to see a number of big projects that have been in the works since I was first elected coming to fruition.

Back in 2005, our community hosted the women’s national hockey tournament and myself and others pitched the idea of going after a summer or winter BC Games. It has taken longer than I would have liked, but I am so proud that our community will be the host of the 2024 Senior 55+ Games. This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Shuswap and demonstrate the deep well of volunteerism and community spirit that Salmon Arm has to offer. I am amazed at the great group of people that stepped up as directors on our organizing committee – truly a dream team!

Another culmination of much effort and lobbying by myself and current and past council members is the Ross Street Underpass and the Salmon River Bridge replacement. I remember preliminary meetings with the Ministry of Transportation about replacing the bridge, and meetings with provincial officials at every Union of BC Municipalities convention. One thing I came to realize over the years, is that no big infrastructure projects happens over night – it takes a concerted and dogged effort, particularly when dealing with multiple levels of government. I hope many members of the community will come out to celebrate the grand opening of the new Ross Street Underpass on May 17 at 1 p.m.

The new Salmon River Bridge is now a reality, and I am looking forward to its forthcoming official completion and naming.

Finally, I want to touch on another longtime project that got a big shot in the arm this past week: the West Bay Trail. Our First Nations neighbours, the mayor, myself and the Shuswap Trail Alliance recently had a very productive meeting with CP, Interior Health, Neskonlith and the Adam’s Lake Band. We discussed recently secured funding for planning and design options. This is an important step for getting this ambitious active transportation network off the ground.

Debbie Cannon is a councillor and deputy mayor with the City of Salmon Arm.

#Salmon Arm