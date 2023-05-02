Work crews prepare the new Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm for paving, with a grand opening set for May 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Work crews prepare the new Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm for paving, with a grand opening set for May 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Council Report: Big projects coming to fruition for Salmon Arm

Partners making progress on planned West Bay Trail

As we move into another Shuswap summer, I am very pleased to see a number of big projects that have been in the works since I was first elected coming to fruition.

Back in 2005, our community hosted the women’s national hockey tournament and myself and others pitched the idea of going after a summer or winter BC Games. It has taken longer than I would have liked, but I am so proud that our community will be the host of the 2024 Senior 55+ Games. This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Shuswap and demonstrate the deep well of volunteerism and community spirit that Salmon Arm has to offer. I am amazed at the great group of people that stepped up as directors on our organizing committee – truly a dream team!

Another culmination of much effort and lobbying by myself and current and past council members is the Ross Street Underpass and the Salmon River Bridge replacement. I remember preliminary meetings with the Ministry of Transportation about replacing the bridge, and meetings with provincial officials at every Union of BC Municipalities convention. One thing I came to realize over the years, is that no big infrastructure projects happens over night – it takes a concerted and dogged effort, particularly when dealing with multiple levels of government. I hope many members of the community will come out to celebrate the grand opening of the new Ross Street Underpass on May 17 at 1 p.m.

The new Salmon River Bridge is now a reality, and I am looking forward to its forthcoming official completion and naming.

Finally, I want to touch on another longtime project that got a big shot in the arm this past week: the West Bay Trail. Our First Nations neighbours, the mayor, myself and the Shuswap Trail Alliance recently had a very productive meeting with CP, Interior Health, Neskonlith and the Adam’s Lake Band. We discussed recently secured funding for planning and design options. This is an important step for getting this ambitious active transportation network off the ground.

Debbie Cannon is a councillor and deputy mayor with the City of Salmon Arm.

Read more: City of Salmon Arm sets date for grand opening of Ross Street underpass

Read more: Excitement in the air as Salmon Arm makes plans to host 2024 55+ BC Games

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: After an amazing (and shocking) round one, predicting the NHL’s 2nd round

Just Posted

Piper Jim Wright leads the Honour Guard at the closing of the National Day of Mourning gathering at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm on April 28, 2023 (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Remembering 5 workers in Shuswap who died from workplace injuries, illness in 2022

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District asks that the public watch for baby turtles making their way through the regional district office building’s parking lot at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE on May 2, 2023. (CSRD photo)
Turtle crossing: Babies pass through CSRD parking lot on their way to Shuswap Lake

Work crews prepare the new Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm for paving, with a grand opening set for May 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Council Report: Big projects coming to fruition for Salmon Arm

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has launched a survey inviting public input on secondary dwelling units and accessory buildings. The regional district is considering zoning amendments to help with the provision of long-term rental options. (CSRD image)
Secondary dwelling units up to 140 square metres proposed for Columbia-Shuswap electoral areas