Council Report: Four recent decisions that will guide approaches of Salmon Arm council

Four recent decisions by the current city council stand out for me as shaping the approaches of the incoming council.

Each decision comes with a vision of what could be and guiding principles to achieve those goals.

The first is the adoption this September of a new 10-year strategic plan that will guide both council and staff in prioritizing efforts to achieve important short-, medium- and long-term initiatives. A strat plan involves stepping back from the hurly burly of day-to-day operations and focuses on overall goals and how to best achieve them. There are many good ideas that compete for prioritization and funding. A strat plan helps maintain the primary focus. A key feature for me is that each incoming council can review the plan and assess if it still reflects the priorities of the community.

The second, also adopted in September, is a Living Wage Policy that is slated to take effect in January 2023. This policy ensures that all city staff and contractors/sub-contractors who directly work on city premises for a specified period of time earn a living wage. The policy recognizes that paying a living wage constitutes a critical investment in the long-term prosperity of the economy by supporting a dedicated, skilled and healthy workforce. It sends a message to the community about a commitment to help address poverty and encourages other employers to do the same.

On Oct. 11, council adopted the Active Transportation Network Plan as presented by Urban Systems and members of the city’s AT Task Force. It’s a comprehensive guide for our AT future created with significant public input. It presents a long-term vision for active transportation in Salmon Arm, proposes an active transportation network including infrastructure projects, identifies policies, programs and initiatives to encourage more active transportation, and proposes priorities for implementation and costs. Stay tuned for the important ways Salmon Arm can best and safely connect.

Finally, on Nov. 7 at the upcoming swearing-in session of the new council, elected members will attest to abide by the intent and spirit of a Code of Responsible Conduct which was adopted last April. This code recognizes that responsible conduct is based on the foundational principles of integrity, accountability, respect and leadership & collaboration in all of our dealings as elected officials. While this hasn’t been a problem here locally, it’s precisely the very best time to codify the principles of good governance!

