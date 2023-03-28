Council Report: Local governments lack the tools to address severe mental health, addiction issues

RCMP officers are among those on the frontline on B.C. community streets dealing with challenges around mental health and addictions. (file photo)

By Mayor Alan Harrison

Special to the Observer

Community safety is our biggest challenge.

Residents in our province and across Canada feel less safe in their communities than they did 20 years ago.

At the root of the problem are mental health and addiction issues. While these issues are exacerbated by high housing prices and the opioid crisis, they remain the core of the problem.

Homelessness is a generic term. We know that everyone has their own journey. No two situations are the same. It is important we approach this challenge with understanding, compassion and a caring heart. At the same time, we need to do our best to care for those most in need, while keeping our citizens safe.

Communities like ours are left to cope with the fallout from severe mental illness and addiction. Homelessness and increased crime are the result. Local governments, with inadequate tools, try to deal with these results.

We cannot police our way out of this problem. Cities across the country are increasing their police forces and bylaw protection. Our protection agencies do the very best they can to mitigate the issues. Increased enforcement is a band-aid to the problem, not a solution.

There are two changes I believe would attack the root of the problem.

Read more: ‘Empathy and compassion’: Councillors say don’t rush to judge homelessness in Salmon Arm

Read more: Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

We need higher levels of government responsible for health and the justice system to do two things.

Firstly, legislation to allow for compassionate involuntary care. In 1989, institutional care in our province was discontinued. At that time, it may have seemed like the right thing to do. The world is a different place now.

We are asking those with severe addiction and mental health issues to seek help for these issues. We have out-reach and social support workers who are totally dedicated to helping those in need. However, for those with severe addiction and mental health issues, the ask is too large.

Families are desperate – they cannot help their loved ones and these individuals are unable to seek the help needed to break the cycle on their own. In these cases, compassionate involuntary care is necessary.

Secondly, a change in the law to deal with prolific offenders. Those who repeatedly commit crimes that endanger the property and safety of others, cannot be left to return again and again to the streets.

We see it in our own community, when our staff sergeant provides his quarterly reports. When repeat offenders are incarcerated crime stats go down. On release, the trend goes the other way. These crimes are often committed to support severe addictions.

We are fortunate in Salmon Arm to have one of the safest communities in the province. However, we are not immune to the results that severe mental health and addiction issues bring.

I ask higher levels of government for help.

Alan Harrison is the mayor of the City of Salmon Arm.

Read more: Council Report: Salmon Arm wrestles with parking spaces

Read more: Council Report: Breaking down government responsibilities

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm