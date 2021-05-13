Rounds of pandemic-related restrictions, openings and closings and the many persisting uncertainties have also dealt blows to our local small businesses, MP Mel Arnold says. (Adrian Wyld/CP photo)

Rounds of pandemic-related restrictions, openings and closings and the many persisting uncertainties have also dealt blows to our local small businesses, MP Mel Arnold says. (Adrian Wyld/CP photo)

MP Mel Arnold: Disincentives require attention to see full potential

‘We need the pandemic to end so we can get on the road to recovery’

The North Okanagan-Shuswap is blessed with a bounty of resources that have made it a fertile region for flora, fauna and people to flourish for a very long time.

Natural resources, our climate and the hard work and investments of those who preceded us have developed a base for economic growth and security. Recently, there have been emerging trends holding back some of our economic growth. In the same way that an orchardist cannot expect a full yield from an orchard lacking water, many small businesses are unable to reach their full potential because they are unable to recruit the workers they need.

I consistently hear from farms, restaurants, retail stores, professional offices and other employers about the difficulties they face in hiring the workers they need to fill shifts and provide the services their customers are looking for.

One major factor driving worker shortages is the scarcity of housing that is affordable in our communities and regions across Canada. This is why I continue to press Ottawa to support and work with the provincial and local governments to resource and incentivize the expansion of housing that is affordable for all.

Rounds of pandemic-related restrictions, openings and closings and the many persisting uncertainties have also dealt blows to our local small businesses. While restrictions mandated by public health authorities are essential, so too is the need for the federal government to support employers stretched thin by the ongoing pandemic.

Over the past 14 months, my Conservative colleagues and I have consistently called for and supported urgent measures aimed at sustaining small businesses and the jobs they provide Canadians. When the CERB created a disincentive for some workers to return to work, we proposed a Back to Work Bonus as a gradually phased out CERB top-up to support worker transitions back into the workforce. The government has failed to make this change that would help fill vacant job postings.

At the end of the day, small business employers in our region need the same thing that all employers and Canadians across our country need – we need the pandemic to end so we can get on the road to recovery. The Trudeau government has failed to secure vaccines in a timely manner, failed to secure our borders and health against three waves of the deadly virus and its variants.

These failures are the root cause of the loss of lives and revolving openings and closings of our economy that make it even harder for business owners to keep the staff they need.

I value the input I receive from employers and workers because it helps me understand what our communities and region require to reach our potential so that young workers and their families can benefit from secure employment and afford homes.

My colleagues and I will continue to press the government to develop and amend programs to secure jobs and to secure the future of small business, the good people they employ and the communities they support.

Mel Arnold is the Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Previous story
Column: Bob Jones, the writer, not the painter, continues to be an influence

Just Posted

Rachel Spanier opened her new business, Rikki Lou Who’s Gift Emporium at the corner of Alexander Street and Lakeshore Drive on May 11. Space at the rear of the store is dedicated to her other business, Head Gamez Hair & Company. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lookie-loos welcome at new downtown Salmon Arm business

Rachel Spanier combines gift emporium and Head Gamez salon at one location

A thief or thieves broke into a kitchen at the grandstands at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds recently, destroying a door apparently with the intention of stealing copper. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Man found sleeping amidst damage on Salmon Arm fairgrounds

Agricultural association dismayed by vandalism, thefts in kitchen, dance studio

Quinn, left, and Adrian Van de Mosselaer are going through UBCO’s nursing program together after Quinn encouraged his brother to go back to school. (UBC Okanagan/Contributed)
UBC Okanagan student transitions from professional hockey to nursing

Adrian Van de Mosselaer credits his younger brother for the push to get him back to learning

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
One death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 484 active cases of the virus in the region currently

Letter writer concerned there was a lack of notice by School District 83 regarding the May 12 board meeting on the district’s Long Range Facilities Plan. Discussion at the meeting is expected to focus on Salmon Arm schools, including the J.L. Jackson campus. (Google maps image)
Letter: Public provided little notice on Salmon Arm school facilities meeting

Writer questions what constitutes proper communication

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Budget’s foreign-homebuyers tax could bring in $509 million over 4 years, PBO says

Liberals are proposing a one per cent tax on vacant homes owned by foreign non-residents

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

Cpl. Lars Callsen has been charged with one count of negligence

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. to use remaining AstraZeneca vaccine for 2nd doses

Health officials say the change is due to the limited availability of the vaccine

A youth plays basketball in an otherwise quiet court in Toronto on Saturday April 17, 2021. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is urging the federal and provincial governments to fight COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on proven public health policy interventions including paid sick leave, and education rather than punitive enforcement measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Provinces issued more COVID-19 tickets during 2nd wave: CCLA report

‘A pandemic is a public health, not a public order, crisis,’ reads the report

Capt. Arpit Mahajan of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds - Snowbirds 2 - shows off his ‘Jenn Book’ dedicated to Capt. Jennifer Casey. Zoom screenshot
Homecoming for B.C.-raised Snowbirds pilot training in the province

Capt. Arpit Mahajan flies Snowbird 2 in his first year as a solo pilot with the team

(Glenmore Neighbours/Facebook)
VIDEO: Parade of ducklings stalls Glenmore traffic

Duck and ducklings trek across Glenmore, guided to pond by residents

Vernon’s Tanya Wick, human resources VP at Tolko Industries Ltd., has been named the 2021 HR Professional of the Year by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia and Yukon. (CPHR BC & Yukon photo)
Okanagan resident gets top provincial award for HR excellence

Tolko’s Tanya Wick has earned the title of 2021 HR Professional of the Year

Most Read