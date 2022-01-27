OPINION: Possible ‘cat person’ quickly readjusting to life with a dog

As we settle into bed, the sound of coyotes yipping in the light of a full moon can be heard throughout our neighbourhood.

Normally, this sound wouldn’t keep us from getting to sleep. The cat’s safely inside, nestled at the foot of our bed, unconcerned with the wild dogs roaming in the not-too-distant hills and farm fields.

On this night, however, there’s another presence in the house for whom the coyotes are of considerable interest. Perhaps out of concern, perhaps as a warning, she voices a response. However, we’re the only ones who can hear her. My spouse, in response, gets out of bed, pillow in hand, and goes to her to offer comfort on the couch, where they spend the night.

The following day my wife remarks it’s as though we once again have a baby in the house.

We do in a way. We acquired Mira just before Christmas from a local resident who is part of a dog rescue group. She’s a short-haired Heinz 57 mix, with likely some terrier and some chihuahua. She has big ears, a smooth coat, beady eyes and a tail that seems to wiggle-waggle a lot.

I guess beady eyes isn’t a nice thing to say. I think that’s me still adjusting to having a dog. I’ve never been what’s called a “dog person.” I had cats growing up and my family have had our current cat for several years now. He’s a gentle, cuddly thing who loves lounging on warm laps but otherwise isn’t overly demanding and, most importantly (at least at this moment), doesn’t make a fuss when we’re sleeping.

Mira, on the other hand, well, she’s a dog for starters. And she seems to have a bit of small dog syndrome – something I didn’t know was a thing and that we’re working on.

While there have been some challenges with Mira, she has also had an unanticipated effect on me, on my mental health. That wiggle-waggling tail just gets me.

I know it’s no secret there are all kinds of benefits to having a furry companion. Apparently they can actually cause your body to produce serotonin and dopamine, which in turn helps address anxiety and depression. I understand there’s also a calming effect that comes with playing or just hanging out with a dog (or cat). There are good reasons why St. John Ambulance operates a therapy dog program, with certified therapy dogs visiting people in places like schools, hospitals and care facilities.

These days, when I get home from work, I typically receive a hug from my son and I guess what is the dog equivalent from Mira, complete with a wiggle-waggling tail. No matter how difficult the day (or coyote-filled night) has been – and there have been a lot of difficult days over the past couple of years – that welcome home is absolutely the greatest.

