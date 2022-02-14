Opinion: Rising food prices emphasize need to grow and process more in the Shuswap

According to Statistic Canada, the price of groceries increased by 5.7 per cent in 2021, and is expected to continue rising in 2022. (File photo)

There’s a meme being shared aplenty on social media right now that isn’t about Wordle, but instead takes a stab at current food prices.

The image shows a human finger and thumb pinching the edge of a tiny toy-sized colander containing fruits and veggies being rinsed under an equally tiny faucet. The caption: “Me washing $200 worth of groceries in 2022.”

Though there’s clearly some amusing exaggeration going on, I think the appeal of this meme has to do with it falling in that half humorous, half soul-crushing category of “It’s funny because it’s true.”

Of course it’s not just the price of food skyrocketing in B.C. and across the country.

Inflation in Canada hit 4.8 per cent in December 2021, a 30-year high according to Statistics Canada. The price of groceries rose 5.7 per cent – the largest increase since 2011. Home and mortgage insurance jumped by 9.3 per cent. Prices for household appliances by 8.9 per cent – the largest yearly gain since June 1982.

And so on.

Meanwhile, Stats Can reported wages in 2021 rose by only 2.6 per cent.

It’s predicted we’ll see more of the same in 2022 – at least when it comes to groceries, which will only exacerbate challenges already being experienced around food insecurity and theft.

According to Canada’s Food Price Report for 2022, we can expect food insecurity to become a growing issue this year, with there being likely more demand for, and reliance on food programs and food banks. Furthermore, those organizations that provide aid to the food-insecure may have difficulty meeting increased demand. Related to all this are increasing incidents of theft from grocery stores which, according to the report, are anticipated to intensify in 2022.

The report goes on to suggest the continuing climate crisis will further impact food prices and food security.

Food security is top of mind for the Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS), which advocates for growing and processing food locally. One benefit of this approach is that it should lessen the impact of supply chain disruptions, while creating more jobs locally.

“We believe everybody has the right to an affordable, safe and nutritious diet,” reads SFAS’ mission statement. “This includes the ability to grow, gather or purchase food. By supporting our local food system, we are increasing the resilience of our community.”

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the SFAS hosts the Coldest Night of the Year, a fundraising event that encourages people to walk in support of the hungry, hurting and homeless. To register or learn more about the event, visit cnoy.org/salmonarm. To learn more about the Shuswap Food Action Society, visit shuswapfood.ca.

