Opinion: Young Shuswap skiers find their groove at Larch Hills

Classes of elementary school students leave the stadium at Larch Hills to enjoy a day of cross-country skiing. (Contributed)

It’s a busy time on the hill these days.

Lots of activities and, given this good weather and conditions, lots of happy skiers.

The Skool Ski program is going great guns. Many of our district elementary schools have multi-week programs of bringing their students up to the Larch Hills Nordic area for one day a week. Volunteers from the Larch Hills Nordics (LHN) help with the classes, skiing with them on the trails appropriate to each group’s ability.

I volunteer with Grindrod Elementary, whose principal, Jeff Abbott, is keen to have his students experience cross-country skiing. What fun we have had these past two Fridays!

Accompanied by parent Anita Couch, grandparent Afke Zonderland and daughter Anna, my group has skied many of the lower trails.

Last week we took on the five-kilometre virtual loppet. Now all of the kids in my group are in the running for the many draw prizes available for all skiers who complete any of the many virtual loppet distances.

While skiing past Moose Hollow, one of the kids remarked how cool that trail looked. I asked the gang if they would like to ski some backcountry trails like that. With a unanimous “Yes!” we are now heading off this Friday to do some backcountry trails.

These trails are not track set, have skied-in track, are very narrow with beautiful snow-laden trees and “snow smurfs” right up to the trail edge, and soft, deep snow to experience. Great fun with the school gang!

The virtual loppet has been well-subscribed over the past 11 days. You have until this Sunday, Jan. 30, to do the distance you wish and let Karen, manager at the LHN office, know you did it (email manager@skilarchhills.ca), to be eligible for the draw prizes.

I plan to do the 30 km virtual loppet on Saturday with Jim and a few friends. Glad we have the opportunity to keep the loppet alive. With luck, we’ll be able to stage the in-person Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet next year. Covid be gone!

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC and Yukon (HSF) has realized $1,575 of donations through the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. So proud of our affiliation with the HSF right from the loppet’s inception 37 years ago in 1985!

Through the years, the RK-SL has raised close to $500,000 for the HSF. That goes a long way in heart and stroke research.

There has been an increase in evening/night ski activity on the hill since we now have some of the trails lit. A couple of Masters sessions take place in the evening, and the Junior Race Team takes full advantage of the lights. Sure beats headlamps for training purposes.

The Beijing Olympics begin next week, followed by the Paralympics. Keep an eye out for our local Paralympian nordic skier Natalie Wilkie, who garnered gold, silver and bronze medals three medals at the Sochi Olympics four years ago. Go Natalie!

Get out and enjoy the wonderful skiing and snowshoeing opportunities on the hill.

Think snow!

Read more: West Kelowna wildlife photographer takes his skills slopeside

Read more: Column: Skiing in the Shuswap and Salmon Arm’s history of downhill runs

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

cross country skiing