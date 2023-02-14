Plenty of opportunities to have fun while supporting community groups in Salmon Arm

City of Salmon Arm Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond and Kevin Flynn lend a hand with the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s fundraising efforts during the Trails Party at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Barb Brouwer/Facebook photo)

It has been my pleasure to serve as deputy mayor for almost a month.

It has given me perspective on the time demands on our mayor.

Running meetings, signing cheques, writing letters, signing minutes and numerous reports, meeting with our dedicated staff, and talking to our residents are all a part of the role. Admittedly for me, the most challenging responsibility is that of reporter – basically having to write this article for the Observer.

Trying to pick a topic to write about has been challenging. Thankfully, I have had the privilege of attending two great fundraisers recently and this gave me my topic.

Obviously, the ultimate goal of these events is to raise funds for valued volunteer organizations that play important roles in our community. These events also play another important role in the fabric of our community, in our fun factor, in our sense of belonging, in our mental health. They bring us together.

The FUNdraising year traditionally starts on the first Friday of February with the Shuswap Trail Alliance auction and dance. The long awaited post Covid return of this event did not disappoint, with almost 500 people dancing the night away to the sounds of the Legendary Lake Monsters and DJ Partico. From the first note to the last song, the dance floor was packed, and the event was sold out. As the band stated, the Shuswap loves live music and is their funnest, most active crowd of the year. So many happy feet and faces!

This weekend saw a new addition to the fundraising scene with the Shuswap Paws Rescue Society Valentine’s Dance at the Salmon Arm Legion. Another great night organized by people who are passionate about their cause, with another crowded dance floor.

I think you could find a social FUNdraiser or two almost every weekend in Salmon Arm. So many great organizations run by committed volunteeers, all making a difference. At the risk of missing events and organizations, I will try to highlight some events we can all look forward to throughout the year.

February 18/19 brings the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest at the fairgrounds. This is a free family friendly event, with numerous activities and entertainment hosted by the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Society volunteers.

Throughout the year there are numerous musical events/fundraisers sponsored by Celebrate Shuswap and the Folk Music Society at the new Song Sparrow Hall. Upcoming dances/concerts include The Vanilla Gorillas (Feb.25), Five Alarm Funk (April 16) and Sean McCann (May 13). Amazing performers and acoustics with this venue usually selling out !

Saturday, Feb. 25, also sees two events at different times. The Heritage Week pie contest and auction is at noon at Picadilly Mall. The Coldest Night of the Year walk starts at 4 p.m. at downtown SASCU and is organized by the SA/Shuswap Food Action Society.

Bollywood is on May 6 at Shaw Centre. The Salty Dog Enduro and Street Festival is May 12-14. Rotary Lobsterfest is June 3. This summer brings live music back to Marine Park with Wednesdays On The Wharf – WOW! Fall usually sees a Rotary auction or two, and Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

The events are endless, just like the passion and energy of the volunteers. Get out and support your favorite organizations and be part of the social scene in our active and engaged community. There is an event for everyone, and always an organization that needs your support financially or as a volunteer.

Get out, get involved, have fun. See you at an event soon!

