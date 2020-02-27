Communities in Bloom Chair Deb Heap. (Submitted)

Column: Springing into Sicamous’ Communities in Bloom projects

Time to promote wellness and downtown beautification

Deb Heap

Contributor

Spring is just around the corner.

The large amount of snow this winter added to many people’s sense of isolation and cabin fever, so people are anxious to get outdoors and spring will be especially welcome.

BC Communities in Bloom has suggested a theme of encouraging wellness for community entries this year, which dovetails very well with our plans in Sicamous.

Council recently adopted the finalized, “Live More Live Well Strategy,” so the timing was perfect for Sicamous Communities in Bloom to adopt a wellness theme for our submission for 2020. Revitalization and beautification will continue to be a priority as well.

Sicamous has a leg up over most communities with our lakes, rivers and mountains to engage us, but the last few years great progress has been made improving the walkability of downtown as well. Sidewalks have been completed and points of interest like the heritage trail, the cenotaph, the legion site makeover and farmer’s market and so much more have been added. This year we are planning to add bike racks in key areas to give people even more options for travelling around town. The Sicamous spring recreation guide is out and of course is a great resource for people of all ages to participate in activities as well.

Mental health is also a key element of a healthy community and is especially important after the winter we had. Community spaces where residents can come together to participate in activities is critical to emotional well being. The Red Barn has been an amazing asset to arts in the community and Communities in Bloom will be assisting with the landscaping of their site leading up to their 100th anniversary, which will make it even more special.

The United Church is planning to add some raised beds for community members to grow fruits and vegetables and to restore their labyrinth and the area around it as a place of quiet contemplation and meditation for members of the community. This will be a wonderful space for those times when people need to work things out in solitude.

There are more exciting projects planned this year as well. Let’s get out of the house and celebrate everything Sicamous has to offer after a snowbound winter.

Deb Heap is the chair for the Sicamous Communities in Bloom Committee.

debheap@hotmail.com


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
