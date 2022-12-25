Santa and Mrs. Claus take a well-deserved break after reading through all the Black Press Media papers in Greater Victoria to update the naught and nice list. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Santa and Mrs. Claus take a well-deserved break after reading through all the Black Press Media papers in Greater Victoria to update the naught and nice list. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

10 questions with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Black Press Media staffers put together a line of questioning for the North Pole’s most famous couple.

What’s your favourite place in the world?

Santa: Well of course it’s the North Pole.

Mrs. Claus: I love the North Pole too but I also love when we vacation to Christmas Island.

Who do you follow on social media?

Santa: I love Rudolph’s comedy hour, he just slays me.

Mrs. Claus: I like to follow Frosty the Snowman and of course Elsa from Frozen.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

Santa: Everyone’s surprised to learn my reindeer are all female.

Mrs. Claus: I think what people might be surprised to learn about me is that I don’t like snow cones.

What books are on your bedside table?

Santa: I have the 12 Days of Christmas, I like to go through them and give a little Christmas Cheer for each day.

Mrs. Claus: I had the Polar Express because that’s one of my favourites. Then someone suggested I read Santa’s Twin and I was shocked. It’s a good book.

What does your ideal Boxing Day look like?

Santa: Just resting and relaxing because I’ve had a very very busy night.

Mrs. Claus: I like to put my feet up and have a hot chocolate, maybe put some marshmallows in it.

Do you have marriage advice might for others?

Mrs. Claus: Always say I love you before you go to bed.

Santa: Ya, I don’t want to be a rebel without a Claus.

Beard or no beard?

Mrs. Claus: He wouldn’t be Santa without the beard.

Santa: I never used to like my beard, but it grew on me.

Will you share a favourite knock-knock joke or pun to share with our readers?

Santa: I love jokes. I got a real good deal on my sleigh this year. It was on the house!

Mrs. Claus: Knock, knock. Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive the other reindeer …

Is there an appeals process for the naughty list?

Mrs. Claus: We do have a naughty list but it’s not very long.

Santa: When it’s a little ‘maybe, maybe not’ what I like to do is send kids batteries with a little sign that says “present not included.”

Do presents sometimes get lost? What happens then?

Santa: We have a lost and found on the North Pole and I just ask everyone to send another letter in. Every child deserves to get their heart’s content.

Mrs. Claus: We don’t want kids to not have a present.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HolidaysSanta Claus

Previous story
VIDEO: Working 7 days a week with 2 kids, single mom in Penticton surprised with car

Just Posted

Melissa Brett captured this dramatic image amid a shower of lightning during the storm in Salmon Arm on the evening of Sunday, July 17, while having fun with friends and family on their new electric dirt bikes.
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from July 2022

Clayton Beadle of Grow Up Farm gives a thumbs up to the audience after winning top prize in the Launch-A-Preneur competition at the Salmar Classic on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from June 2022

After 40 years of working for Canadian Tire, including 10 years in Kamloops and 30 in Salmon Arm, Gary Best, aka Mr. Canadian Tire, was retiring. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from May 2022

Middle Distance cross-country race medal winners Natalie Wilkie, silver, poses with Ukraine’s Oleksandra Kononova, gold, and Iryna Bui, bronze, at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. (Shannon Galea/Canadian Paralympic Committee photo)
Year in Review: The Observer looks back at headlines from April 2022