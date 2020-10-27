1,000 lb pumpkin tips North Okanagan scale

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd and Erma Main finish one-two with a pair of gourds totalling almost a ton

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)

Good gourd.

Farmers and future farmers weighed their prized pumpkins on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition Fairgrounds as part of the 20th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The annual weigh-in is sponsored by Valley First.

“When we started the weigh-in 20 years ago, we didn’t realize what the future held in store,” said Sean Newton, chamber president.

The largest pumpkin grown by Lloyd Main weighed in at a whopping 1,000 pounds. Erma Main was close with her pumpkin tipping the scales at 967 pounds.

The Spallumcheen husband-wife combo was one-two in 2019 with Erma’s winning gourd weighing in at 797 pounds, 22 pounds heavier than Lloyd’s entry.

In the youth category, Kinley Pshyk‘s pumpkin weighed in at 214 pounds.

“Since May, local growers have been nurturing giant pumpkins using some top-secret methods,” weigh in volunteer Mike Paull said. “Some fertilizer, TLC and a sunshade will help grow a heavy pumpkin but good weather also helps.”

The winner in the adult category will receive $500 while the youth winner will receive $50 thanks to Valley First.

Scott Carley of Langley currently holds the record for the biggest Giant Pumpkin in B.C. at 1,543 pounds.

“We encourage everyone to think about growing a pumpkin for next year’s competition. Who knows we might have an 1,100-pound pumpkin,” said Newton with a smile. “The Township of Spallumcheen is where farming comes first.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Pumpkins big – really big – and small invade Armstrong’s IPE Grounds



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFoodgardening



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.