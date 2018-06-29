1908: New post office in Tappen gets new name

1908 – The new post office in Tappen is to be known as Brightwater, by which name the district will be known in the future. A meeting was held in the schoolhouse last week decide this momentous question. Several names were debated, including Tappen, Sil-at-kwa, meaning the big bay and Lady Grey. A ballot was taken with the following results: Brightwater – 14; Silk-at-kwa – 4; Tappen 3 and Lady Grey – 0. Thus poor Tappen which perpetuated the memory of one of the bases as a construction camp at the time of the building of the CPR has passed into history.

1918 – The Rev. J.D. Holden has arrived in the city from Grand Forks to take charge of the local Methodist Church. Mrs. Holden and baby, Lloyd, arrived from Vancouver on Saturday last, Mr. Holden joining them a few hours later. Mr. Holden is well-known in the community having resided here seven or eight years ago.

It is recorded that a German soldier coming into possession of a hair that had fallen from the head of von Moltke, the military genius of the war of 1870, gave it to a celebrated French jeweller, charging him to make it into a keepsake that could be handed down from generation to generation. The French jeweller set to work and, in the course of time, the German opened the box to inspect for the first time the finished creation. He found an imperial eagle, wrought exquisitely in gold and suspended from the beak by the hair of the great Moltke, the arms of Alsace and Lorraine and the superscription was “You hold them, but by a hair.”

1928 – The formal opening of the Salmon Arm Golf Course drew a large crowd of golfing enthusiasts to the old Enderby Road enclosure. R.W. Buhn performed the ceremony and drove the first ball. He was supported by Reeve J.H. Herbal who also sent a ball down the fairway. J.M Jephson, president of the club, in a short address, thanked those public-spirited men who had made the formation of the club possible and remarked that sincere thanks were due as well to the businessmen of town.

1938 – Mr. C.C. Barker was at the big luncheon given by the Ford Motor Company in the Hotel Vancouver Monday, and was also at the opening of the new assembly plant at Burnaby the same afternoon. Mr. P. Campbell, editor of the Salmon Arm Observer, who was in Vancouver over the weekend, was present by invitation and will tell something of what he saw in the next issue.