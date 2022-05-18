$20,000 donation from Salmon Arm Rotary Club to support school lunch programs

Around $150,000 has been donated in gift cards

School District 83 director of instruction Carol-Ann Leidloff and Superintendent Donna Kriger receive a $20,000 donation from Salmon Arm Rotary Club President Norm Brown. The funding is to support school food programs. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Rotary Club continues to help provide food for thought in North Okanagan-Shuswap schools.

Club president Norm Brown recently presented a cheque for $20,000 to School District 83 for the district’s food programs for students.

Over the past seven years, the club has donated about $150,000 towards school food programs. The donations were in the form of Askew’s gift cards, provided by Askew’s at a discount.

The cards are distributed throughout all the schools in the district.

“We are constantly told by teachers and staff how valuable it is to be able to make sure our kids have enough to eat while they’re learning,” said Brown.

