Photo Andrea DeMeer

Photo Andrea DeMeer

26th Annual Volunteer Fair shares opportunities

This Saturday, September 16, from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre

The 26th Annual Volunteer Fair is set to share opportunities for making a difference in our community this Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Over 60 organizations will be sharing about their programmes and how volunteers can engage with them to create meaningful community impact.

Whether volunteers are interested in making an impact in the arts and culture, recreation, social services, health or animal welfare sectors, there will be a myriad of opportunities shared and the ability to meet with representatives from all of the organizations.

“The recent wildfire situation really highlighted once again, the important role that non-profit organizations and volunteers play in community wellness,” says Ellen Boelcke, executive director for KCR Community Resources, which is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan. “Whether it was supporting the Emergency Support Services, helping animals to be evacuated safely, distributing food and clothing for displaced people or a variety of other things, our community spirit really shone once again, thanks to the giving spirit of volunteers.”

The crisis had many people from the community step forward to find ways to help, but they may have been unable to because of restrictions or lack of capacity to onboard new volunteers that organizations may have.

“The Volunteer Fair is such a great way to be connected before a crisis hits the community,” adds Boelcke. “Being part of an organization, being engaged and trained, means the volunteers are ready to go when situations arise. Many times, organizations cannot accept new volunteers during a crisis because they are not able to evaluate or train them properly, putting the volunteers, the organization and the community at greater risk. This is why it is so important that we are proactive. If you want to be a part of helping, the Volunteer Fair is a great tool for you to connect to the organizations at the heart the community.”

Thanks to the continued sponsorship of community partners including the City of Kelowna, Central Okanagan Foundation, Interior Savings, the Kelowna Capital News and BellMedia, the Fair is free to attend with lots of special door prizes available.

For more information about the Okanagan Volunteer Fair and a complete list of participating organizations, go to www.kcr.ca/volunteer to download the 2023 Get Involved magazine and plan your day at the Fair.

READ MORE: Marches, good causes, and more around Kelowna this weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaVolunteer

Love The Salmon Arm Observer?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police find scrapbook with Summerland connection

Just Posted

Sarah Johnson and Koda join in the Climate Strike held in Salmon Arm Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Shuswap residents add their voice to global call for climate action

A new spot fire has sparked west of Salmon Arm Sept. 15, 2023. (BCWS)
Spot fire sparks west of Salmon Arm

Photo Andrea DeMeer
26th Annual Volunteer Fair shares opportunities

No invasive mussels were found in a recent Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society study of 739 water samples from 13 bodies of water. (Black Press file photo)
Prevention working to keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters