Shannon Sharp, a teacher who spent more than 30 years in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, died of cancer in January. Co-op Community Spaces donated $30,000 towards the creation of the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle in her memory. (Photo submitted)

$30,000 donation for outdoor classroom in Salmon Arm to honour beloved teacher

Funds from Armstrong Regional Co-op to go to the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

The dream continues to move closer to reality.

Co-op Community Spaces has donated $30,000 to Salmon Arm West Elementary for the creation of an outdoor learning space.

The space is in honour of Shannon Sharp, a teacher who spent more than 30 years in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District. She died of cancer on Jan. 8 at 56 years old.

Read more: Total Fitness adds momentum to Shannon Sharp tribute

Read more: Tribute to well-loved Salmon Arm teacher enables outdoor learning

The project will take the shape of a covered circular structure that will act as an outdoor classroom.

“The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle is a tribute to a beloved teacher and will provide much needed shade and shelter for learning and recreation… Its circular design reflects our strong connection to our Indigenous community, celebrating the four directions,” said Sharon Langlois, a Salmon Arm West teacher, in a news release. “The staff, students and families at Salmon Arm West are extremely grateful to the Armstrong Regional Co-op, and Co-op Community Spaces for helping us achieve this dream. As Shannon would say, Keep shining!”

Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager of Armstrong Regional Cooperative, commented on the donation.

“Co-op Community Spaces aims to bring people together, creating places for everyone and building a lasting legacy that benefits our community into the future,” he said. “We’re happy to be a contributing partner on projects like this. They reflect the spirit and dedication of the people within our community.”

Read more: Non-profits to vie for support at Community Giving Gala

Read more: Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is a retail co-operative that has served the Okanagan and Shuswap for more than 97 years. It operates three gas bars, three commercial cardlocks, and delivers bulk fuel throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap. Since 2014 the co-op has returned more than $18 million to its members in cash and equity, while contributing to community organizations and initiatives, states the news release.

A cheque will be presented to Salmon Arm West by the Armstrong Regional Co-op on Friday, June 21.

