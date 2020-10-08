Hanne MacKay rakes mulch around trees planted by herself and fellow Shuswap Naturalist Club members at Blackburn Park on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

The Shuswap Naturalist Club has left their mark in Blackburn Park.

On April 22, 2020, club members visited the Salmon Arm park with shovels, rakes, bags of dirt and a variety of numerous tree cuttings, with the intent of celebrating Earth Day, and marking the Shuswap Naturalist Club’s 50th anniversary, by planting trees. The goal was to plant 50 trees for 50 years. About half of those were planted that day.

Club members were back in the park to finish the job on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 8. Some gathered at the southwest end of the soccer field, where they planted a mix of mountain ash, Douglas maple, red osier dogwood, ocean spray, choke cherry and saskatoon – all native species.

The club is dedicated to the study, appreciation and conservation of our natural world.

Fern Fennell finishes planting a Douglas maple while Pat Hutchins delivers a wheelbarrow of earth to fellow Shuswap Naturalist Club members also busy planting trees in Blackburn Park to mark the club’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

