A gift for those in need

From left, Loretta Young, Lillian Rooks, Kelly Reid, in foreground Maureen Fisher, Lee Pierrard and Jysenna Reid at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Salmon Arm, where Fisher made a special Christmas donation. She gave 31 $50 grocery gift certificates to help fill people’s pantries ahead of Christmas. “I can’t imagine not having enough food, especially around Christmas,” Fisher said. “I think it’s very important to help people less fortunate. “ This is not the first time Fisher has shown her generosity to the community in the same manner, which has been much appreciated by recipients. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)