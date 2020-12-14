A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit groups at this time of giving.

Arts Council for the South Shuswap

If you value arts and culture in the Shuswap, the Arts Council for the South Shuswap is the perfect choice when making a donation this Christmas. This non-profit charitable organization hosts or supports Music in the Bay, Small Hall Music Crawl, South Shuswap Children’s Theatre, Shuswap Culture Events Calendar, the Shuswap Artisan Market and FACES.

FACES offers lessons for youth and adults in dance, visual arts, music and theatre. Tuition for lessons is kept to a minimum, largely in part due to donations received to support the arts-based teaching and grants obtained from local and provincial granting agencies.

The arts council is always looking for assistance to maintain its programming in the arts and this is where you can help. As a registered charity, the arts council can issue tax receipts for your donation. Easiest way to submit is by cheque to PO Box 12 Blind Bay BC V0E 1H1. For more information, please contact Arts Council executive director Karen Brown at 250-515-3276.

BC SPCA Shuswap Branch

Every year the BC SPCA Shuswap Branch cares for hundreds of abused, abandoned and neglected animals. For those looking for a lovable new furry friend, check out our website spca.bc.ca for all adoptable animals. Anyone looking to volunteer their time can also find details on the website.

The BC SPCA gives back to our community through outreach programs such as providing emergency boarding for animals, local food bank pet food and cat litter and low cost spay/neuter and feral cat programs.

In addition to monetary contributions, the branch appreciates donations of pet food, laundry soap, paper towels, Dawn dish soap, garbage bags and white copier paper. Donations can be dropped off to 5850 Auto Road SE, Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E 2X2. Enquiries can be made to 250-832-7376.

Canadian Mental Health Association, Shuswap-Revelstoke

Through a strong community presence CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke provides programs, advocacy and resources that help prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable people to flourish and thrive. Now, more than ever before, we need to create connection and belonging to combat the mental health toll that the pandemic is creating.

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Shuswap-Revelstoke Branch is open to all and offers:

1. Service navigation – It can be overwhelming trying to find the right services and support, CMHA can help;

2. Community mental health education and outreach – (individual, group or workplace);

3. Family support services (1-1, monthly group) and wellness planning (self-care promotion, build resilience and coping skills);

5. Wellness Centre/College – Helping people expand their knowledge and abilities to promote their mental health and well-being.

6. Housing – Safe and affordable housing for low to moderate income families, seniors and vulnerable populations. Our housing programs offer a continuum of care to address the changing needs of individuals and families.

We are adding 67 housing units and opening a new supportive housing program. CMHA will be working closely with BC Housing and community partners to provide Homeless Outreach services.

7. Hudson Thrift Shoppe – A retail training program helps trainees to gain skills, education and creates opportunities for personal growth. All profits support services and programs within CMHA. Thrift Shoppe hours are currently Tuesday-Friday 10-3pm. Check us out on social media @Hudsonthriftshoppe

Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue Society

Freedom’s Gate is a registered non-profit, charitable organization, specializing in rescuing, rehabilitating and reforming at-risk horses in Canada. Mainly from B.C. and Alberta. Freedom’s Gate is involved in the community as much as possible. The society hosts The Shuswap Association for Community Living, as well as various at-risk youth groups. The Freedoms Gate needs include medium- to heavy-duty livestock panels, and hay. Funding is also needed for fencing and to bring plumbing to the barn (or local companies willing to donate their time). This will aid in first-aid requirements, vet services required etc., and the addition of a washroom facility for rescue visitors (mobility accessible, senior friendly).

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) promotes literacy in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. LASS hosts many programs and events in the community for both children and adults, including the Valid After-School Reading Program, One to One Children’s Literacy Program, Unplug and Play Week, Cyber Seniors Computer Tutoring, and many more!

There are lots of ways to help:

• Donate books – LASS proudly donates hundreds of good-quality children’s books annually to several community programs;

• Donate time – Contact us now to join our team of over 100 outstanding volunteers; and

• Donate money – LASS is able to provide charitable donation receipts to any donation of any size.

To donate to LASS or volunteer your time, please call 250-463-4555, message on Facebook, email info@shuswapliteracy.ca, or visit www.shuswapliteracy.ca. Merry Christmas!

R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Set on 40 acres of the prettiest farmland, R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum proudly takes care of Salmon Arm and the surrounding community’s history. The site features more than 30 exhibits, including the original 1910 Haney House, offering visitors a unique experience with daily interactive tours and hands-on activities. The heritage village also offers affordable entertainment, hosting many special events and dinner theatre.

Your donation goes towards projects like the Children’s Discovery Centre and Outdoor Play Area opening in 2021, maintaining the heritage village and trails, supporting the exhibits and cultural programs, protecting the museum’s collection, and so much more.

You can donate on our website, www.salmonarmmuseum.org, click on the donate now button on the homepage and follow the directions. By credit card call 250-832-5243.E-Transfer to info@salmonarmmuseum.org, or mail your cheque payable to R.J. Haney Heritage Village, Box 1642 Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4P7.All donations receive a charitable tax donation receipt.

SAFE Society

The Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society offers free and confidential services to individuals and families who have been affected by violence and/or other life altering events with or without police involvement.

SAFE has a continuum of services that provide shelter, food, clothing and other support services to children, youth, women and men.

These services include:

• Transition House (for women with or without children fleeing or at risk of abuse; 24/7 one-on-one support, both in person or on the phone; a pet friendly room; seniors quiet area; wheelchair accessible building; covid-19 safe);

• PEACE Program for Children and Youth (ages 3 to 18 years);

• Stopping the Violence & Community Counselling Program;

• Outreach programs

• Police and community based victim services

• Communication & family violence prevention

• Enhanced Emergency Response to Sexual Assault Project

• NEW: secure online chat support from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the society’s website www.safesociety.ca

How can you help? You can donate by mail, in person or online. We will send a tax receipt for gifts over $10. Please make cheques payable to: SAFE Society, PO Box 1463, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4P6. E-transfers are also accepted using safesociety@shaw.ca or donate online at Canada Helps via our website www.safesociety.ca

SAFE gratefully accept donations of non-perishable food, seasonal clothing, baby food, toilet paper and feminine items, cleaning supplies, linens/towels, and other small household goods. Commit to our mission “ending violence in the Shuswap” by joining the Carver board of directors. Create a legacy by donating to the SAFE Society Endowment held at the Shuswap Community Foundation. Contact 250-832-9616 to arrange to drop off your gifts or find out more about SAFE services. Registered charity #130529951RR0001.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank provides food essentials to people in our community including a special milk program for families with children. Second Harvest receives no government funding or food, relying entirely on the generosity of our community for food and cash donations to support our people in need. Donations of food items or monetary value are accepted at Second Harvest Food Bank during hours of operation Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m., and Friday, 1:30-3 p.m.

Donations can also be mailed to Box 1062, Salmon Arm. B.C. V1E 4P2, or sent by e-transfer to secondharvestshuswap@gmail.com. (Please indicate your mailing address in the comment area for a tax receipt). Donations also accepted through PayPal online. Surprise your family this year with a tax receipt under your Christmas tree for your donation to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Seniors Resource Centre (Salmon Arm)

The Seniors Resource Centre provides programs and resources to the seniors in our community. The resource centre relies on more than 80 volunteers who willingly give their time and talents to lend a hand to our programs.

During this time of pandemic, the centre has been keeping in touch with our seniors, checking in and making sure they are staying safe and doing well. It provides medical drives, foot care, day away and the Community Volunteer Income Tax program which is provided to all ages of low income and follows CRA guidelines.

Lending a helping hand during this time of pandemic to seniors, clients and volunteers remains a very important goal for the resource centre.

We gladly and gratefully accept donations at our centre during office hours of Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by mail at 320A 2nd Ave NE, Salmon Arm BC V1E 1H1.

Shuswap Association for Community Living

The Shuswap Association for Community Living has been operating in the Salmon Arm area since 1963. The association’s mission is to create opportunities and provide support to optimize the potential of individuals with diverse abilities in our community. To meet that mission, the association offers a number of programs: employment services support inclusive employers who provide meaningful employment opportunities; the personal enrichment program promotes full citizenship through community based opportunities to develop skills and abilities that expand their social networks, self-esteem and independence through volunteerism, leisure activities, employment and skill development; the Community Connector Network provides short-term support for those who just need a hand getting connected to the community; cluster living program helps people who live on their own and need help with budget and life skills.

The association gratefully accept donations that can be mailed to PO Box 153, V1E 4N3 or through our website www.shuswapacl.com.

Shuswap Children’s Association

Dear Santa:

We are Shuswap Children’s Association, helping lots of families with special kids who sometimes need extra help. We have simplified how much stuff we use because of the pandemic, so this year we’re not sending you a list of things we want.

What would really be useful for us would be cash donations, either as a special Christmas gift or on a regular monthly basis throughout the year. Cash is the perfect fit because that helps keep our Family Support Worker position going, and families really need that person to talk to in these tough times. As little as $20 a month can make a huge difference for children and their families to get the support they need.

Santa, we really look forward to you coming down our chimney at 240 Shuswap Street NE., or phone us at 250-833-0164. We can issue a charitable tax receipt for donations. Most of all, we really just want everyone to be healthy and have fun with their family.

Merry Christmas and lots of love.

www.shuswapchildrens.ca

Shuswap Community Foundation

What is the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF)? The SCF exists to improve the quality of life in the Shuswap, today and forever. A registered charity and independent public foundation, SCF encourages and supports philanthropic giving through the foundation.

How does endowed giving work? People with a philanthropic desire to give back to their community contribute to a community foundation. Then what happens: Contributions are pooled and invested within SCF’s Capital Fund; the pooled investment grows through careful stewardship and fiscal management; income is generated and used to make grants, as directed by the donor. The SCF ensures that donor wishes are fulfilled every year, now and forever. Endowment allows for continuous growth and giving. Since only a portion of the profit on the original investment is granted out to charities, it allows for continuous growth of the fund while also giving, year after year from the original gift.

Shuswap Family Centre

The Shuswap Family Centre is a non-profit organization that has been providing needed services to the communities of Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Sorrento and Enderby for 33 years.

The Shuswap Family Centre supports families and individuals of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. The family centre provides programs such as Adoption Resource and Support, Child and Youth Mental Health Outreach, Community Kitchen, Community Support Counselling, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, Intense Family Preservation, Young Parent Support, Sexual Abuse Intervention Program, Pregnancy Outreach Program, Parents Together, Nobody’s Perfect Parenting, Community Teaching Garden, Family Development Program and Connect Parent Program.

The family centre is always in need of donations as many of their programs are only partially funded which places a heavy burden on the organization to cover the additional costs to providing quality service. Items in need include: diapers all sizes, baby wipes, baby formula, scotch tape, gift wrap, batteries, gas and food cards, movie, swimming, skating and bowling passes and, of course, monetary donations are always needed. Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at: 681 Marine Park Dr. NE, Salmon Arm, V1E 2W7. Phone 250-832-2170.

Shuswap Hospice Society

The Shuswap Hospice Society is a volunteer based non-profit organization that has been delivering compassionate care to the dying and bereaved since 1986. The society supports those in the community who are struggling to cope with death and the associated emotional realities of that process, providing grief and bereavement support to the caregivers, families and friends whose loved ones have died.

The hospice society is grateful to receive donations of support which can be made via cheque, cash or online (Canadahelps.org). Our mailing address is Suite 4, 781 Marine Park Drive, Salmon Arm, V1E 2W7, or drop in to see us at our office. The Shuswap Hospice Society is a registered charitable organization and donations are eligible for a tax receipt.

Season’s Greetings to everyone in the Shuswap!

Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Since 1986 The Shuswap Hospital Foundation has raised more than $9 million for equipment and upgrades at Shuswap Lake General Hospital to support the best in patient care. This fall, the foundation launches their campaign to raise $3.3 million for the purchase and installation of a CT scanner and a mammography unit.

There is already $1.8 million in hand for this campaign thanks to very generous donors. A donation made today to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation is a gift of hope for health care within our community, a gift that will help create a healthier community for all.

Donate by phone at 250-803-4546, on the foundation website at shuswaphospitalfoundation.org, or by visiting our table at Piccadilly Mall Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until Dec. 19.

Together we can make a difference!

Shuswap Theatre

Shuswap Theatre has been entertaining audiences for 43 years. As a non-profit organization, Shuswap Theatre must rely on volunteers to do all the necessary jobs that go into producing three or four productions a year along with a summer festival. This year has been very challenging financially for the theatre group as it has for most arts organizations. After one full production in February, since then Shuswap Theatre has been limited to short productions with very limited audience numbers. Their current project is to purchase equipment and training which will make it possible to offer performances online through video recording and live-streaming.

Donations of any size are gratefully accepted. Go to shuswaptheatre.com/donate/, or mail a cheque (Box 2432, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4R4) or send an e-transfer to treasurer@shuswaptheatre.com. You will receive a charitable tax receipt. Donations can also be made to the Shuswap Theatre Community Endowment Fund with the Shuswap Community Foundation (shuswapfoundation.ca).

Shuswap Trail Alliance

The Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) connects the Shuswap, bringing together local and regional leadership working together to develop, operate, maintain and promote a network of non-motorized trails, waterway and hut-to-hut routes throughout the Shuswap watershed region.

This Christmas the trail alliance is looking for more members to join the alliance (memberships are $20 each), and donations to “buy” metre(s) of trail. People can also help build the Rail-Trail by making a donation to the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail Capital Campaign.

Donations can be made through the Shuswap Trail Alliance by clearly marking your donation: “For Rail-Trail”, and it will be held in a special reserve rail-trail development fund. Tax receipts will be issued for all donations over $20.

For more information see www.shuswaptrailalliance.com.