A paddle in the shallows

Allan Benty and his daughter Nova paddle through the shallow water covering the Sicamous beach park

Allan Benty and his daughter Nova paddle through the shallow water covering the Sicamous beach park as their dog Sparrow splashes along next to them on Friday, June 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Allan Benty and his daughter Nova paddle through the shallow water covering the Sicamous beach park as their dog Sparrow splashes along next to them on Friday, June 1.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter