‘A symbol of hope’: Shuswap woman keeps up Ukrainian spring tradition to welcome newcomers

A Ukrainian Easter tradition is flourishing in the Shuswap.

Marla Belsheim, a third-generation Ukrainian-Canadian living in the Shuswap, has a passion for pysanky, the decorating of eggs for Easter, and is introducing others to the traditional craft.

Belsheim grew up attending Ukrainian Orthodox Church and speaking both English and Ukrainian.

Her culture is very important to her and she spoke highly about participating in heritage activities like dance, music and textile arts, including pysanky.

“Pysanky has been written for thousands of years,” Belsheim said, explaining the decoration is written, not painted, as each image depicted has a meaning like a letter in an alphabet.

“They held symbolic meaning in spring because the egg is a symbol, in lots of cultures, of life and so in early spring rituals people dyed and shared eggs to symbolize rebirth, good luck, and of course fertility.”

Belsheim said the reason she began sharing pysanky in the Shuswap is to keep a symbol of renewal alive, especially in the face of the war in Ukraine.

“It’s to keep the culture alive, to continue it and for people that aren’t familiar with it. It’s a beautiful art form that they can enjoy themselves,” she said.

“They can take a few minutes out of their busy lives to do something that’s creative.”

Offering classes where she shares the technique and writing tools or kistka, Belsheim said she’s happy to provide a space for people to gather and learn something new in a welcoming community.

She said anyone can do it, and has taught her grandson, who began writing pysanky last year at age six.

“It’s inter-generational, and I stress that it’s about the process,” Belsheim said. “It’s like anything else, you need to practice. But, people are always very surprised and happy how they come out.”

Belsheim hosted two classes at Sorrento Centre this spring, on April 1 and 4. Pysanky is traditionally written in the weeks leading up to Easter, so she won’t hold any more classes this year. Both workshops were full, and she said she only teaches about 10 people at a time so she can be present and available to help. Once, in Calgary, she ran a large class of around 60 with assistance, and said that’s because the city has a large population of Ukrainian newcomers.

Explaining that Ukrainian people relocating to Canada are called newcomers and not refugees, Belsheim wanted to create a safe space for them to come, engage with their culture and speak Ukrainian if they wanted. “We were all communicating with one another simply because we were writing pysanky together.”

One woman told Belsheim the class was the first time since leaving Ukraine that she had forgotten about the war completely, because she was so absorbed in writing her pysanka (a singular pysanky).

Working with wax, handheld tools and an open flame, Belshiem emphasized the process is primitive and lends itself well to a relaxed state of mind.

The repetitive process of scooping wax and layering coloured dyes in designs is very “non-techy” and basic, according to Belsheim.

Although non-Ukrainians and people who don’t celebrate Easter in a religious manner are more than welcome, Belsheim said the practice is gratifying for her and helps her stay connected to her culture.

“It’s part of my identity, part of my heritage, and it’s grounding into who you are,” she said.

“It’s a connection to your ancestors. We need symbols of hope, we often look at this as a troubled world, and in Ukrainian culture, pysanky is a symbol of hope. It makes moments of joy and happiness.”

