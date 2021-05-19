(Facebook/BCSPCA)

(Facebook/BCSPCA)

Abandoned Shuswap chihuahua facing emergency surgery

Dog found with severe oral disease, BC SPCA raising funds for needed dental work

The BC SPCA has launched a medical emergency fund page for Rocky, a chihuahua abandoned at a kennel by his previous owners.

An animal protection officer retrieved 7-year-old Rocky. When he arrived at the Shuswap SPCA branch, Rocky was underweight and had a severe case of oral disease which his veterinarian suspected was neglected for a long time.

Due to his condition, Rocky is unable to eat most dog food.

According to the SPCA, most of Rocky’s teeth need to be removed. The vet said Rocky’s jaw will be the smallest they’ve ever worked on and is at risk of breaking.

Currently, Rocky’s pain is being managed with medication and he will be going for surgery soon. He will require about five weeks of careful recovery post-surgery before he can be adopted.

Luckily for Rocky, he already has people on the BCSPCA’s Facebook page inquiring about how they can adopt him.

For more information and to donate, visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

