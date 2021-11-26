Abundance of light bulbs in Salmon Arm prompts second recycling event

Product Care apologizes for inconvenience caused when unexpectedly high number of bulbs brought in

More than 3,800 light bulbs were brought in for recycling in less than three hours on Nov. 24, prompting the scheduling of a second event on Dec. 11. (Contributed)

How many light bulbs does it take to fill up a recycling truck and trailer?

More than 3,800, according to a light bulb recycling event held recently in Salmon Arm.

“Salmon Arm residents demonstrated their commitment to recycling by bringing more than 3,800 lights to the November 24th collection event at Shaw Centre. The number of lights collected was so much greater than expected that additional collection bins had to be brought in with the help of the CSRD,” said a news release from Product Care Recycling.

The bulbs were collected in less than three hours. The news release also stated that Product Care is currently working to establish a permanent collection site in Salmon Arm.

In the meantime, a second recycling event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shaw Centre.

Mannie Cheung, vice-president of operations for Product Care, expressed appreciation and an apology to residents regarding the Nov. 24 event.

“We are very pleased with the turnout and collections from this event. We would also like to apologize for any inconveniences that may have occurred due to the overwhelming turnout and will ensure a better experience at the next event,” said Cheung. “We’d like to thank the CSRD, Shuswap Recreation Society and Shaw Centre for hosting and our other community partners for spreading the word about the event.”

Product Care Recycling, a not-for-profit organization, said it has been providing free recycling locations for consumers to bring products like paint, household hazardous waste, lights and smoke/carbon monoxide alarms since 1994.

