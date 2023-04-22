Active Transportation Plan prioritizes human power in Sicamous

The cover of the Active Transportation Network Plan, finalized and endorsed by District of Sicamous council at the April 12 council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)

A plan is in place to help the District of Sicamous move forward with projects that support human-powered transportation.

The Active Transportation Network Plan, developed by the district and Urban Systems, has been finalized and was officially endorsed at the April 12 council meeting. The district now owns the document and can update or edit it as needed, said development services manager Scott Beeching.

The plan helps to inform and guide development of infrastructure that prioritizes walking, cycling, skateboarding and other forms of human-powered transportation in the community. The plan also helps put in place policies and educate the public.

The plan takes into account community input about what is needed. Bike lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trail building and maintenance are main points of the plan.

Alongside this plan, the Parks and Trails Master Plan is also in place, which focuses on more recreational trail projects, while the Active Transportation Network Plan is more for urban development.

One of the goals of the transportation network plan is to maintain an environmental focus, with an aim to protect natural areas while encouraging active transportation projects that reduce motor vehicle use. Another goal is connectivity, providing direct walking and cycling connections between community hubs and residential areas, and advocating for safe and convenient crosswalks along local highway routes. Safety is another goal, separating pedestrians and cyclists from motor vehicles and keeping vehicle speeds low in areas pedestrians frequent. Lastly, accessibility is a focus, with the goal to maintain year-round safe transportation that can be used by all members of the community, regardless of age or ability.

The plan was completed using BC Active Transportation Grant Program funding.

