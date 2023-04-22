The cover of the Active Transportation Network Plan, finalized and endorsed by District of Sicamous council at the April 12 council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)

The cover of the Active Transportation Network Plan, finalized and endorsed by District of Sicamous council at the April 12 council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)

Active Transportation Plan prioritizes human power in Sicamous

Projects to safely connect community hubs using non-motorized transportation finalized

A plan is in place to help the District of Sicamous move forward with projects that support human-powered transportation.

The Active Transportation Network Plan, developed by the district and Urban Systems, has been finalized and was officially endorsed at the April 12 council meeting. The district now owns the document and can update or edit it as needed, said development services manager Scott Beeching.

The plan helps to inform and guide development of infrastructure that prioritizes walking, cycling, skateboarding and other forms of human-powered transportation in the community. The plan also helps put in place policies and educate the public.

The plan takes into account community input about what is needed. Bike lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trail building and maintenance are main points of the plan.

Alongside this plan, the Parks and Trails Master Plan is also in place, which focuses on more recreational trail projects, while the Active Transportation Network Plan is more for urban development.

One of the goals of the transportation network plan is to maintain an environmental focus, with an aim to protect natural areas while encouraging active transportation projects that reduce motor vehicle use. Another goal is connectivity, providing direct walking and cycling connections between community hubs and residential areas, and advocating for safe and convenient crosswalks along local highway routes. Safety is another goal, separating pedestrians and cyclists from motor vehicles and keeping vehicle speeds low in areas pedestrians frequent. Lastly, accessibility is a focus, with the goal to maintain year-round safe transportation that can be used by all members of the community, regardless of age or ability.

The plan was completed using BC Active Transportation Grant Program funding.

READ MORE:Sicamous active transportation plan aims to improve walkways, accessibility and safety

READ MORE: Shuswap infrastructure projects among recipients of B.C. grant funding

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SicamousTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sicamous Spring Festival sprouts up to support local green thumbs
Next story
PHOTOS: Kelowna residents clean up the beach for Earth Day

Just Posted

The cover of the Active Transportation Network Plan, finalized and endorsed by District of Sicamous council at the April 12 council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)
Active Transportation Plan prioritizes human power in Sicamous

BC Hydro will begin work relocating services in preparation for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project’s construction, with possible channel water traffic closures tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Government of British Columbia image)
BC Hydro work to disrupt water channel traffic under R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The Sicamous Garden Society, which is hosting the Sicamous Spring Festival May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., helps people of all ages learn about and cultivate a passion for gardening and growing their own food. Finn and Jamie Albisser proudly display vegetables they have grown to get ready for the Shuswap Food Society’s gardening contest. (Nicole Albisser photo)
Sicamous Spring Festival sprouts up to support local green thumbs

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet in the BCHL’s Interior Conference Finals, starting April 28 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Jack Murray photo)
Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

Pop-up banner image