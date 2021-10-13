Adding warmth and light to the foyer of Salmon Arm’s Larch Place

Artist Adam Meikle is creating a mural featuring the honoured tree of an affordable housing building

Artist Adam Meikle works Oct. 12 on a mural of larch trees to adorn the foyer of Larch Place in Salmon Arm, the first of three buildings constructed at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW, an affordable housing project of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Shuswap Revelstoke Branch, and BC Housing. Meikle said he has several more hours of work to do on the project, with a lot more foliage on the way. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Larch and light will be the central theme of a mural in the foyer of Larch Place in Salmon Arm.

Artist Adam Meikle is working on a huge painting of larch trees in Larch Place, the first of three buildings in the affordable housing project spearheaded by the Canadian Mental Health Association – Salmon Arm/Revelstoke and BC Housing.

Meikle will be doing a series which will include birch trees in Birch Place and cedar trees in Cedar Place.

(On Oct. 12 mattresses were being delivered to Cedar Place, which is not yet open. BC Housing said it will be providing an update to the public closer to the end of the month.)

Working atop a ladder in Larch Place on Oct. 12, Meikle said he wants the series to be based on light.

“The warmth and the feeling you get from sunshine; some happiness, so when they (residents) step out of the elevator and come in the door, it’s not a negative feeling. It’s something you can relate to – and look up and feel warm,” he said.

Asked if he likes trees, Meikle said definitely.

“I love going for hikes and just admiring the beauty of what’s around us. And since this one’s called Larch, I’m going to do some larch, and they’re best when they’re orange – I think. When they’re in fall colours.”

Larch trees are deciduous conifers, so unlike fir or pine trees, they turn colour and lose their needles in the autumn.

Once Meikle gets everything laid out on the wall, he will paint foliage in the tops. He said it’s hard to get so much space laid out without redoing things or changing perspective. He does a miniature plan to help guide him.

Asked if he’s intimidated by the sheer size of a mural, he said no, not at all. He’s enjoying it.

“Getting the whole wall, so getting that full perspective, and the light streaming in…

“You kind of have to enjoy it or it comes out in the painting too,” he said.

