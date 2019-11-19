Agreement signed for new Osoyoos Museum facility

The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect Jan. 1, 2020

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors has endorsed a 20-year lease agreement with the Osoyoos Museum Society.

The board endorsement on Oct. 17 covers the operation of the Osoyoos Museum at 8702 Main St., Osoyoos.

The museum was previously located at 19 Park Place.

READ ALSO: Osoyoos to get new museum

The Osoyoos Museum Society said the facility was no longer suitable and began exploring options for a new location.

The RDOS-owned building at 8702 Main St. was identified as an ideal location for the new museum facility. The RDOS, on behalf of Electoral Area A and in partnership with the Osoyoos Museum Society and Town of Osoyoos, worked on the agreement to permit the operation of a museum at the new site.

The existing lease with current tenant Home Hardware Stores Ltd., expires Dec. 31. The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The museum society will begin upgrades and renovations in January 2020 to accommodate the museum. The new facility is expected to open in the summer of 2020.

The museum lease was formalized and signed November 9 by RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich, Area A director Mark Pendergraft, Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and representatives from the Osoyoos Museum Society. Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson was also in attendance.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Online registration for Salmon Arm rec centre programs to begin
Next story
Shuswap history in pictures: Break out the snow shovel

Just Posted

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Shuswap families bring home medals from Calgary karate tournament

The Summit Open Martial Arts Challenge was good to martial artists from Salmon Arm and Sicamous

South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

CSRD hosting Nov. 19 public meeting for retail outlet planned for Blind Bay Village Grocer property

Show will go on in honour of Shuswap musician Willy Gaw

Fundraising concert at North Shuswap Community Hall to support family

Online registration for Salmon Arm rec centre programs to begin

Fill in your account early, computer registration for programs starts 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperate breeding program

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Jesse Mason was granted bail this morning, co-accused Josef Pavlik’s bail was denied

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

Shuswap history in pictures: Break out the snow shovel

Clint Fish clears snow from the sidewalk in front of Talisman Books… Continue reading

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

Agreement signed for new Osoyoos Museum facility

The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect Jan. 1, 2020

Column: Tips for anglers keeping their catch

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Spike belt stops stolen truck in Armstrong

Police dog used in search for suspect, one arrested

Most Read