Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

FIBRE ARTS Donna Arneson of the Tuesday Afternoon Fibre Arts group demonstrates spinning during last year’s Summerland Fall Fair. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland will showcase its agricultural heritage at the Summerland Fall Fair on Sept. 6 and 7.

Denise MacDonald, chair of the Summerland Fall Fair, said the event, a celebration of local agriculture, will feature entertainment, a tailgate party and a zucchini race in downtown Summerland on the evening of Sept. 6.

The following day, agricultural exhibits will be set up at the Summerland Curling Club.

While the Friday evening festivities last year were held on Main Street, this year the events have been moved to Memorial Park.

MacDonald said 30 farmers will have produce on display at the tailgate party, including five beverage producers.

In addition, the event will feature plenty of activity for children, including horseback rides and ATV rides, face painting and the pioneer workshop.

The zucchini race on Friday evening will feature zucchinis with wheels attached, racing on a track similar to a pinewood derby race track.

The zucchini race was first introduced in last year’s fall fair.

She added that this year, the fair has been approved to participate in the Fall Fair Buy BC program, an initiative to encourage consumers to buy local agricultural produce.

The Summerland Fall Fair was a community tradition for 105 years. After a three-year hiatus, it was brought back last year.

