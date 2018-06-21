Alcohol at root of window smashing

1940 – Quick work on the part of police discovered the culprit who smashed three windows at the Canadian Legion. A local man who turned up at the legion worse for drink and seeking more but was, of course, refused and expelled from the premises, admitted to the offence. He was fined $10 and costs. He also has to pay for the installation of new windows.

Major A.P. Williams of Grindrod attended at the Salmon Arm Drill Hall to meet possible recruits for the local company of the Rocky Mountain Rangers. Some 50 of them, some nearer the the 70 mark than 20 but anxious to meet Herr Hitler if possible, went through their paces.

1950 – Final tribute was paid to Major L. S. Medford, reeve of Salmon Arm, at the Anglican Church of St. John the Evangelist. The sudden death of Mr. Medford shocked residents of the city and municipality and many friends throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Various suggestions to allay the dust on Hudson Avenue and Shuswap Street were debated at council. Forty-eight yards of mud had been dug up and hauled away from Hudson Avenue during the past two weeks ad replaced with an equal amount of gravel to provide better drainage for the thoroughfare.

1960 – Willis F. Jefcoat is the Social Credit standard-bearer for the Salmon Arm riding in the forthcoming provincial election. Jefcoat defeated J. Allan Reid, Salmon Arm’s Socred MLA since 1952, and three other aspirants in a five-way contest for the nomination. A total of 208 voting delegates were registered.

A crackdown on dogs running at large on village streets is in the offing. At a village commission meeting, Coun. E.R. Spence was given authority to have the public works crew build a pound on the fall fair property at an estimated cost of $238. the structure will be 10 feet wide and 15 feet long, with a concrete footing all around, a shelter at one end and the remainder enclosed with wire mesh.

1970 – A classroom crisis could develop in the Shuswap School District by September if the current work stoppage in the provincial construction industry is not settled in the near future. The school board was informed that the construction tie-up could result in the shortage of eight to 10 classroom in the fall.

Occupants of two vehicles in separate motor vehicle accidents in the Sicamous area had what police officers described as miraculous escapes.An Alberta couple survived a plunge of 80 feet down an embankment off the Trans-Canada Highway.