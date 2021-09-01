Meet Enchante.

AlleyCats: Be an adoption hero

Meet Enchante who is available for adoption in the Okanagan

If you’ve ever wanted to be enchanted and whisked away to a special place then you’ll know exactly how one rescue kitty feels who is currently in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.

The grey tabby is currently in a foster home but is longing for a place of her own, with no other cats and a human to call her own.

Enchante is well-mannered, affectionate and keeps herself clean and tidy.

She isn’t too fond of loud noises or quick movements so a home with no small children is preferred.

Enchante is about four years old and while likes her time to herself is also up for cuddling.

If you think you could be the adoption hero Enchante needs please contact AlleyCats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or via Facebook.

