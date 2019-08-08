Alternate parking promoted for Okanagan Rail Trail

Westkal Road lot undergoes upgrades; officials hope signs leading from Kalamalka Road lot will help

District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan working to alleviate parking concerns for the Okanagan Rail Trail as one of the main lots in the district undergoes upgrades. (Morning Star - file photo)

Efforts are underway to ensure access to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Coldstream is working with the Regional District of North Okanagan on potential signs leading people from the Kalamalka Road parking lot, next to Dutch’s Campground, to the rail trail on Westkal Road.

“We want to get people to the rail trail in the least painful way,” said Jim Garlick, Coldstream mayor, during the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee meeting Aug. 8.

READ MORE: Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

The Westkal Road parking area adjacent to the rail trail is the focus of upgrades. Access to the trail will remain open during construction, and the parking area will reopen once upgrades are complete.

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.