Members of the Anglemont Fire Department pose for a group photo during a recent training evening. (CSRD photos)

Anglemont firefighters honoured by regional district

Columbia Shuswap Regional District names its fire department of 2019

Firefighters with the Anglemont Fire Department were given another reason to reflect fondly upon 2019.

The fire department was named the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) Fire Department of the Year for 2019.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the fire department was honoured by the CSRD board later than usual, with Fire Chief Graham Lucas appearing before board directors by Zoom video instead of accepting the trophy in person.

The trophy has been at the Anglemont Fire Hall since March, though the formal recognition took place at the Sept. 17 board meeting.

Lucas thanked the CSRD and also the other North Shuswap fire departments for working closely to support each other, reserving his highest compliments for his team.

“I want to thank the firefighters in the department for being such team players. This is a team effort. We appreciate the recognition,” Lucas told the board.

Read more: Shortage of North Shuswap firefighters could impact home insurance rates

Read more: What is holding you back from becoming a CSRD firefighter?

In a related media release, the CSRD noted its fire departments rely on volunteers to support emergency services, and the Anglemont Fire Department consistently has a strong membership, with an unwavering commitment to training and safety. “Anglemont firefighters are well-known and well respected by residents in Electoral Area F, as well as among their CSRD firefighting colleagues,” reads the release.

Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services, said the department’s commitment to excellence, both as firefighters and community members, made them 2019’s choice for the top award.

“They are community leaders and have shown initiative and dedication in producing fire safety campaigns for wildfire reduction, home fire safety, and in advocating for Neighbourhood Emergency Programs (NEP),” said Sutherland. “Anglemont Fire Department is committed to making the community more resilient to fire and other emergencies. We applaud their dedicated service.”

