Annual golf fundraiser brings in $75K for BGC Okanagan

The funds will benefit children and youth across the Okanagan Valley

The 30th annual Golf4Kids Day, a fundraising event throughout the Okanagan Valley, brought in a total of $75,000 for BGC Okanagan.

The annual golf tournament is put on by CapriCMW Insurance and was held on Aug. 11 this year.

BGC Okanagan — formerly known as the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club — community engagement coordinator Richelle Leckey said they are very grateful.

“Thank you to all the sponsors and donors. With these funds, we are able to provide a safe place of belonging, with positive role models for children, youth and families,” she said.

“A place where they can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life.”

The non-profit said the day was a success, with the funds giving children, youth and families in the Okanagan various opportunities through recreation programming.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, Golf4Kids looked different this year once again. Instead of a tournament, golfers around the Okanagan were encouraged to donate, with participating golf courses donating a portion of their green fees for the day to BGC Okanagan.

An online auction was also launched, including stay and play experiences in the region and a WestJet flight for two.

CapriCMW Insurance president Andrew Kemp said helping youth and families is a cause close to the company’s heart.

“We are very proud to be the ongoing title sponsor of Golf4Kids Day and we are so grateful for the amazing support shown by our community for this year’s event,” he said.

“Thank you to all the donors, participating golf courses, sponsors and our amazing team members who made it a tremendous success.”

Golf courses from the North Okanagan all the way down to the South Okanagan participated in the event.

READ MORE: Planned ignition on Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

READ MORE: Smoke to continue as White Rock Lake fire nears containment

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserKelownaOkanaganPenticton