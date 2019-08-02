Another community group chips in big chunk for gazebo in Blackburn Park

An artist’s rendering of the front view of the new picnic shelter planned for Blackburn Park. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The new gazebo going up at Blackburn Park will stand strong on a foundation of community support.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 1, at a special meeting of council, city politicians expressed their gratitude for the Salmar Community Association, which sent a letter stating it will be contributing $25,000 to cover any unforeseen construction costs on the project.

The project began with an $80,000 price tag, to which the Salmon Arm Rotary Club kindly contributed $50,000.

At the city’s July 8 meeting, city staff explained that because it’s a public structure, the city had to apply for a building permit. A structural engineer, in conjunction with a geotechnical engineer report, concluded that more heavy-duty footings were needed to meet regulations. That meant additional costs.

At that meeting, council approved the use of an additional $25,000, if needed, from a Blackburn Park reserve fund. So if all the extra money is required, the total cost of the project would be $105,000. From that, a total of $75,000 would be coming from the two community groups, leaving the city with a $30,000 bill.

Read more: Off goes the roof

Read more: More funds needed to reinforce gazebo at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park

Read more: Blackburn Park picnic shelter going up

Coun. Kevin Flynn expressed his thanks to the Salmar association for stepping up and supporting the community initiative.

Mayor Alan Harrison reiterated his appreciation.

“They see this a good opportunity to be involved in a quality project. We really appreciate the Salmar association stepping forward.”

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter