Another community group chips in big chunk for gazebo in Blackburn Park

The new gazebo going up at Blackburn Park will stand strong on a foundation of community support.
On Thursday morning, Aug. 1, at a special meeting of council, city politicians expressed their gratitude for the Salmar Community Association, which sent a letter stating it will be contributing $25,000 to cover any unforeseen construction costs on the project.
The project began with an $80,000 price tag, to which the Salmon Arm Rotary Club kindly contributed $50,000.
At the city’s July 8 meeting, city staff explained that because it’s a public structure, the city had to apply for a building permit. A structural engineer, in conjunction with a geotechnical engineer report, concluded that more heavy-duty footings were needed to meet regulations. That meant additional costs.
At that meeting, council approved the use of an additional $25,000, if needed, from a Blackburn Park reserve fund. So if all the extra money is required, the total cost of the project would be $105,000. From that, a total of $75,000 would be coming from the two community groups, leaving the city with a $30,000 bill.
Coun. Kevin Flynn expressed his thanks to the Salmar association for stepping up and supporting the community initiative.
Mayor Alan Harrison reiterated his appreciation.
“They see this a good opportunity to be involved in a quality project. We really appreciate the Salmar association stepping forward.”
