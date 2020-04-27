Another element of spring in Salmon Arm has arrived

Fountain turned back on later than usual this year

McGuire Lake Fountain is operating once again after the snowy winter. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Another sign of spring in Salmon Arm has arrived.

The warm weather is here, Shoemaker Hill (the steep, twisting part of 10th Avenue SE) has been reopened to traffic and the fountain at McGuire Lake has been turned back on.

The fountain is turned off each year before it freezes in the winter. This year, after the long winter, it was turned on later than normal.

Read more: Shuswap’s McGuire Lake – Looking into a bottomless mystery

Read more: ‘Little Lake’ always a draw



marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm