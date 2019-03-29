Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Ocean Wise’s mobile education program, AquaVan, will be heading to the Thompson-Okanagan region during March 27 – April 17.
The Ocean Wise AquaVan delivers hands-on experiential learning with the goal of inspiring students to make positive changes to protect the health of our fragile oceans.
AquaVan features up-close and personal encounters with live marine animals from the Pacific Coast, including sea stars, sea cucumbers, urchins and sea anemones, to name a few. Community members, including youth, will receive hands-on experiential learning with Ocean Wise educators who deliver an award-winning program that highlights ocean issues, including overfishing, ocean pollution and a changing climate.
“Our award-winning AquaVan program supplements the B.C. school curriculum for grades K-12 by satisfying a broad range of prescribed learning outcomes,” said Catriona Wilson, manager of Mobile Programs at Ocean Wise. “We are proud to deliver impactful experiential learning programs that leave a lasting memory with these students.”
In addition to stopping at schools across B.C., the AquaVan will also attend various community events. It will be making a special appearance at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon on Sunday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The Okanagan Science Centre is exclusively opening its doors to the public on a Sunday for this special visit from AquaVan.
AquaVan will be providing programming in the following communities on this latest tour:
- March 27: Logan Lake Schools
- March 28: Savona School
- March 29: Lloyd George Elementary, Kamloops
- March 31: Okanagan Science Centre event, Vernon
- April 2: Highland Park elementary, Armstrong
- April 3: W.L. Seaton Secondary and Lavington Elementary, Vernon and Lavington
- April 4 & 5: Davidson Road Elementary, Lake Country
- April 8: Spring Valley Elementary, Kelowna
- April 9: Uplands Elementary, Penticton
- April 10: Trout Creek Elementary, Summerland
- April 11: Ecole Entre Lacs, Penticton
- April 12: Giants Head Elementary, Summerland
- April 15: Dr. Knox Middle School, Kelowna
- April 16: Outma Squilx’w Cultural School AND Queens Park Elementary, Penticton
- April 17: Columbia Elementary, Penticton
The Ocean Wise AquaVan creates a learning environment that bridges communities with aquatic life. A sincere thank you goes to AquaVan presenting sponsor, Teck, and major sponsor, London Drugs, for their support of this educational programming.
