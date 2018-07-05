Archives: Frightened team of horses stopped by trees

1908 – Mrs. J.L. Johnston, Mrs. T. Taylor and Mrs. Norman Summer had a narrow escape last Sunday afternoon. They were driving down a steep pitch in the road in the vicinity of the ranch owned by the late David Wrigley, whose sad fate will long be remembered. The nexk yoke and tongue became disengaged, the former falling to the ground and the horses bolted. Fortunately the frightened team did not run very fast, being stopped short by a clump of trees and no damage was done. The ladies are to be congratulated on their escape from what might have been a very serious accident resulting in severe injuries.

Coun. John Johnson was unfortunate last Friday to lose about 60 thoroughbred chicks, the result of hatching from an incubator in an annoying manner. He possesses two fox terriers, who, until the day in question, had never set eyes upon a chick. They got into the run in which the chicks were confined after the wind blew the door o pen. The resut was that the dogs did not rest until they had destroyed all the chicks.

1918 – The whole upper decks of the dam at the Revelstoke power plant went out Saturday night as a result of extra pressure due to a rise in the Illicilewaet River and the collection of an immense log jam. Some years ago the regular dam of concrete had been raised16 feet by construction of huge concrete piers faced with heavy planking. This all went out with a rush, carrying with it and destroying 70 feet of flume which carried water from the dam to the power house a short distance below. For some unaccountable reason, a stretch of the mainline of the C.P.R. which parallels the river at this point, became undermined and washed out a short stretch of track. This was temporarily repaired and number 4, 14 and 3, which were held up for several hours , passed through Sunday.

1928 – The Sports Page of the Vancouver Province of June 23 carries a story to the effect that Salmon Arm athlete Arthur (Bud) Farrow had been chosen to accompany the Canadian lacrosse team to the Olympic Games this summer. It seems that four of the New Westminster championship team members are ineligible to play and the team chose Bud as one of the substitutes. Vancouver fans are pleased at the choice, but no more than all the people of Salmon Arm who have watched this young man’s career. It is expected that the team from England will put up quite a battle for the lacrosse honours.





