The former Summerland Arena served the community of Summerland from 1951 until the present arena was opened in 1976. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Arena served Summerland for 26 years

Warm winters meant short ice seasons in early 1950s

Located adjacent to the Badminton Club was the Summerland Jubilee Arena.

The arena was opened Feb. 3, 1951.

The plan to build this new ice arena began in February 1950, with formation of the Rink Association. George Stoll was elected president.

The arena was built with the partnership of the Rink Association and numerous community groups including the Rotary, Kiwanis, IOOF, Jaycees, Teen Town, Board of Trade, Retail Merchants, the School District, AOTS, the Japanese-Canadian Club, the Curling Club and Municipal Council.

During that winter, the ice season lasted around six weeks. The next winter was mild and once again the ice season was just six weeks long.

The winter of 1952 to 1953 was warmer and no ice could be made.

As a result of these winters, plans were put in place to have artificial ice for the arena.

The artificial ice plant began operating in late February, 1955.

In 1959, a polythene tent covered the summer ice at the arena, allowing for ice during the summer months. Stoll described this as the first of its kind in Canada.

The arena later developed roof problems and in 1976, the present Summerland Arena on Jubilee Road East was opened.

This facility includes an arena, a four-sheet curling rink and a banquet room with a commercial kitchen.

Arena served Summerland for 26 years

Warm winters meant short ice seasons in early 1950s

