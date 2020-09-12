Three chairs painted by Okanagan artists have been delivered to Enderby’s Courtyard Gallery as part of ArtWalk Chairs, a project created to fill the void of the cancelled Lake Country ArtWalk Festival 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

The fruits of a Lake Country ArtWalk project have turned up in a number of municipalities

People throughout the Okanagan are starting to find more vibrant places to recline.

With the popular Lake Country ArtWalk Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers found a new way to fulfill the event’s mandate of supporting local artists and providing art experiences to the community this year.

The ArtWalk Chairs project commissioned 45 artists to paint basic wooden chairs in a style of their own choosing while incorporating a positive message somewhere in the design.

The chairs have begun cropping up in a number of municipalities. Three can be found at Lake Country City Hall, with another two located at the Lake Country Museum.

Other chairs have appeared at Vernon’s Community Services Building, the downtown park in Lumby, Enderby’s Courtyard Gallery, Penticton’s Leir House Cultural Centre, Bridge Park in Oliver and Osoyoos City Hall.

“We’re almost at the end, we’ve got a few more municipalities to deliver to, but so far it has just been wonderful,” said ArtWalk Chairperson Sharon McCoubrey.

It’s been a challenging summer for local artists, many of whom have had to cancel shows and lessons because of the pandemic.

But McCoubrey says the artists involved were grateful for the work, as well as the creative challenge.

“Knowing that artists were busy making art this summer, and knowing that these beautiful Art Chairs will be found within our Okanagan communities, marks the 2020 year for ArtWalk in a special way.”

Chair installations are also pending approval from municipal councils in Summerland, Peachland, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Armstrong and Salmon Arm. McCoubrey said she expects the locations of those chairs to be finalized at Sept. 14 council meetings.

The chairs come at no expense to municipalities, as ArtWalk is covering the costs with funding support from sponsorships and Heritage Canada.

Visit www.lakecountryartwalk.ca for more details and to view a gallery of all 45 chairs.

READ MORE: Safety protocols in place as private school in Summerland begins new year

READ MORE: Change of Pace announces Canadian star ahead of filming in Penticton

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Walk the Wharf in Salmon Arm lights path to suicide prevention

Just Posted

COVID-19 prompts use of Joyce Lake Rec Site for small First Nations events

Recreation site on Chase-Falkland Road to be closed to public for a few weeks this fall

Sicamous Eagles will face Grizzlies and Rockets to start KIJHL season

As part of a three-team cohort due to COVID-19, the Eagles will have only two foes in first 12 games

Walk the Wharf in Salmon Arm lights path to suicide prevention

Peaceful evening at Marine Peace Park wharf fights isolation and powerlessness

Taxman will seek COVID assistance clawback in 2021

Government can’t afford to ignore tax on CERB and other assistance payments

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

The fruits of a Lake Country ArtWalk project have turned up in a number of municipalities

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Change of Pace announces Canadian star ahead of filming in Penticton

Eric McCormack joins the cast and director Stephen Campanelli.

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

52 supportive homes proposed on Westbank First Nation land

A virtual information session on the BC Housing project is scheduled for Oct. 1

Column: Stocked freshwater fishery can be a money maker

The Great Outdoors by James Murray

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

Most Read