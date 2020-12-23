Art education continues thanks to North Okanagan donors

Educational art programs will continue at the Vernon Public Art Gallery thanks to the generousity of the community during Giving Tuesday Dec. 1. (VPAG photo)

Not one, but two matching donors have ensured that accessibility to the arts will continue in 2021.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery successfully raised over $5,000 for their Giving Tuesday Campaign, which took place Dec. 1. Thanks to two sponsors, the gallery was able to triple each donation to successfully achieve its goals for the fundraiser. VantageOne Credit Union, which has been routed in the community since 1944, and an anonymous donor generously matched the donations.

Money raised will go towards the VPAG’s art education programming, their new Regional Reach program, and the acquisition fund. The VPAG’s art education programs, were developed to connect people who reside in the community and the surrounding North Okanagan regions to the visual arts. The VPAG deeply believes that visual culture should be accessible to all and would like to thank everyone who participated and helped make this year’s fundraiser a success.

“Because of our generous donors, the VPAG will be able to continue providing the community with unique learning experiences that promote our mandate of lifelong learning, accessibility in the arts, and expanding the overall reach of the gallery throughout the North Okanagan,” executive director Dauna Kennedy said.

As a non-profit organization, the VPAG relies on funding from grants, fundraisers, and donations to support basic operating costs, which provide the community with innovative exhibitions, important educational programs, and community events.

