Art on the Green returning to Blind Bay

Art on the Green returns to the Cedar Heights Golf Course in Blind Bay on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Contributed)

Art on the Green returns to Blind Bay in August.

From 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, Cedar Heights Golf Course hosts the second annual Art on the Green art show. Seventeen local artists have already signed up for the event, many returning from last year.

New for this year is the Emerging Artists tent, provided for artists not yet comfortable showing and selling their work. An artist directory will be displayed at the event to help visitors navigate the venue.

Gord Oh’s food truck and Crystal’s Baked Blessings will be back for this year’s event, and Sunnybrae Winery and Northyards Cidery will be on hand for tastings. The Cedar Heights Community Association will be hosting a beverage tent.

More than 400 people attended last year’s Art on the Green, and organizers anticipate hosting even more this year.

Artists wishing to take part in the event can email artongreendon@outlook.com for an application.

Read more: Art show planned for Shuswap’s Cedar Heights Golf Course

Read more: Tens of millions worth of art seized from Greater Victoria dealer in fraud investigation

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Shuswap