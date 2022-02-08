Artist unknown: Questions arise around sculpture outside Salmon Arm post office

Downtown Salmon Arm is looking for information about the sculpture outside the city’s Canada Post building on Hudson Avenue. The sculpture was installed when the building opened in January 1974. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Wendy Browne remembers watching as a work of art came into being at Salmon Arm’s post office, but still questions what it means.

Canada Post opened its “new” Salmon Arm location at 370 Hudson Ave in 1974. Greeting visitors to the building was a sculpture placed on a concrete wall to the building’s right. The artwork stretches horizontally over eight panels, each consisting of what appears to be two separate panels.

The sculpture remains, though there is no plaque identifying the artist or the artwork.

Browne, a local mixed-media artist, recalls the installation process lasting several days. Wood was used to conceal the artwork during its installation, further piquing the public’s curiosity.

“Everyone wondered what was going on in our little town,” said Browne, in response to a Downtown Salmon Arm post about the artwork shared on Instagram. “The result was STUNNING, although, somewhat controversial given the colours in the cement and the design. What is this and what does it MEAN!! The mystery continues.”

Of the sculpture’s artist, Browne said “a lovely lady made this,” though she doesn’t recall her name.

The artwork has piqued the attention of Downtown Salmon Arm (DSA), which is trying to find answers to the ongoing mystery.

The DSA’s Althea Mongerson said there doesn’t appear to be any record identifying what the sculpture is called (if it has a name) or who created it.

“The DSA is interested in finding out more so that we can include it in our Downtown Art walking loop,” said Mongerson. “It was brought to our attention that we missed it last year and it appears that many folks are curious about it.”

Mongerson said the post office was contacted to see if it had any records about the artwork, but it did not.

“I’m wondering if it was a private commission or if it was funded by a government grant?” asked Mongerson.

Deborah Chapman, curator with the Salmon Arm Museum at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum, found photos from the post office’s opening in the Jan. 16, 1974 edition of the Salmon Arm Observer, but nothing specific to the artwork. In the paper, a photo of the building’s exterior includes the following: “Salmon Arm’s new federal building is scheduled to open in just a few days. The top photo shows the facility which includes post office, manpower, health and welfare departments, the latter two on the lower floor.”

Downtown Salmon Arm asks anyone with information about the sculpture to call 250-832-5440, or email projects@salmonarmdowntown.com.

