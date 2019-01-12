Askew’s shopping spree winner zips through the aisles in search of goodies

Grocer’s giveaway contest supplies local man with a mountain of meat

A lucky Salmon Arm resident had free rein of the downtown Askew’s Foods store in Salmon Arm on Jan. 10, given 60 seconds to scoop up whatever he wanted as a reward in the store’s 89th anniversary giveaway contest.

Isreal Funk was the big winner, and he had a big smile on his face as he raced through the store – with his eyes firmly fixed on the meat department – and stuffed a shopping cart nearly full with packages of meat and huge bricks of cheese.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Downtown Askew’s assistant manager Don Tingey and Isreal Funk shake hands in the downtown Askew’s Foods location after Funk finished his shopping spree, posing with his heaviest item, a chunk of ham. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Askew’s Foods Meat department manager Laurence Peck (left) had no idea the Askew’s shopping spree was going on in the store, until Isreal Funk whipped around the corner with his shopping cart and began furiously scooping up cuts of meat. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Askew’s Foods Shopping Spree winner Isreal Funk reaches for some more goodies to toss into his shopping cart, making the most of his one-minute shopping spree by grabbing some hefty cuts of meat. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The final haul of Isreal Funk’s one-minute shopping spree at Askew’s Foods included two huge bricks of cheese, a hefty ham and plenty of assorted cuts of meat. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Chase couple wins a quilt from Salmon Valley Seniors

Just Posted

Askew’s shopping spree winner zips through the aisles in search of goodies

Grocer’s giveaway contest supplies local man with a mountain of meat

Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

No explanation given for why fuel prices are higher in Salmon Arm than surrounding communities

Armstrong man missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Matthew Verboon reflects on experience at World Juniors

Forward played with Switzerland, making semi-finals and playing for bronze

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tours Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

The party leader tested out a virtual reality game and met with owners of growing tech businesses

VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The 2019 Lift Co. Cannabis Expo is this weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre

B.C. massage therapist acquitted of sexual assault

Judge unable to decide whom to believe, was ‘obliged to acquit Heintzelman’

Three killed, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre said it received nine patients ‘in critical condition’

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

Salmon Arm Golds sting Vernon’s Fulton Maroons

Shuswap school scores 50-point win over hosts at 19th annual Corporate Classic; Panthers prevail

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

A leading cause of lung cancer remains an unknown to most people

Health Canada to hold info session on radon gas Jan. 14 in Salmon Arm, providing free test kits

Most Read