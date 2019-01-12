Askew’s shopping spree winner zips through the aisles in search of goodies

A lucky Salmon Arm resident had free rein of the downtown Askew’s Foods store in Salmon Arm on Jan. 10, given 60 seconds to scoop up whatever he wanted as a reward in the store’s 89th anniversary giveaway contest.

Isreal Funk was the big winner, and he had a big smile on his face as he raced through the store – with his eyes firmly fixed on the meat department – and stuffed a shopping cart nearly full with packages of meat and huge bricks of cheese.

Downtown Askew’s assistant manager Don Tingey and Isreal Funk shake hands in the downtown Askew’s Foods location after Funk finished his shopping spree, posing with his heaviest item, a chunk of ham. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Askew’s Foods Meat department manager Laurence Peck (left) had no idea the Askew’s shopping spree was going on in the store, until Isreal Funk whipped around the corner with his shopping cart and began furiously scooping up cuts of meat. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Askew’s Foods Shopping Spree winner Isreal Funk reaches for some more goodies to toss into his shopping cart, making the most of his one-minute shopping spree by grabbing some hefty cuts of meat. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)