Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Have a great video idea? Email:arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Chase RCMP report two vehicles sustain minor damage from ‘aggressive driving’
Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships
Semi-truck trailer goes over meridian near Pritchard, driver ticketed
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region
During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.
Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays
Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo
Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health
Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way
Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice
Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.