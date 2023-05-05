Award-winning Salmon Arm dancers preparing for year-end recitals

Salmon Arm Just For Kicks Dance Studio’s senior team, Animality, received a top score and a Shine Bright Award at the Shine Dance Festival held April 12-16 in Vernon. (Just For Kicks Dance Studio/Facebook photo)

Students with Salmon Arm’s Just for Kicks Dance Studio will be displaying their award-winning talents at their upcoming year-end recital.

Just for Kicks dancers recently competed in solo and group numbers with their teams at Kiwanis Music Festival held last month in Penticton. At the event, Emma Farrar, Kayden Gawley, Addy Fleming and Taylor Menzies all were chosen as representatives for Kiwanis Dance Provincials to be held in Penticton this June. Violet Vetter, Boa Gerow and Hannah Sato were awarded as Merited Participants for provincials as well.

Just for Kicks owner and principle instructor Patty Fleming said 10 overall first place, high-score medallions were also brought home from Penticton by the following dancers: Addy Fleming, jazz solo; Emma Farrar, improv solo; Taylor Menzies and Violet Vetter, tap duet; Boa Gerow and Sophie Donaldson, jazz duet; Grief, senior team Modern; The Greatest Show, senior team Acro; It’s too Darn Hot, senior team musical theatre; Violet, senior team Hip Hop; 33, senior team contemporary; Look, senior small group jazz.

Fleming said the senior and junior Hip Hop teams were asked to perform at the Kiwanis Festival Gala in Penticton on Saturday, May 6.

At the Shine dance competition, held April 12-16 in Vernon, Fleming said many platinum, gold and silver awards were earned “by all of our hard working teams and soloists.”

“Emma Farrar made top 10 dancers list,” said Fleming. “Our senior team group jazz, Animality, got our top score and was asked to perform in the charity showcase top 10.”

Read more: PHOTOS: Salmon Arm dance studio Just for Kicks premiering new ballet

Read more: PHOTOS: Just For Kicks Dance Studio performs Robin Hood

Other highlights this season include successful auditions for Violet Vetter, Taylor Menzies and Emma Farrar, who all made it into Vancouver’s The Source Dance Company. Taylor Menzies auditioned for, made it into Modus Operandii, a contemporary dance program in Vancouver. Kayden Gawley was awarded a scholarship and an invitation to House of Jazz in London, England to use after she graduates.

“Congratulations to all of our amazing hard-working talented dancers, teachers and choreographers at Just for Kicks!” said Fleming.

Just for Kicks will be showcasing all of these dancers and their award winning routines, along with the work of all its recreational dancers, at its year-end recitals, May 9 to 13, at its Salmon Arm studio. Tickets are available at Shuswap Tickets & Gifts in the Mall at Piccadilly.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmDance