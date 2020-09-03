Awards offer boost to Shuswap musicians

A pair of awards with accompanying financial grants are up for grabs

Financial awards to help pay for music classes are available through the Shuswap District Arts Council. (Pixabay photo)

The Shuswap District Arts Council is inviting musicians at any stage of mastering their instrument to apply for a pair of awards which come with cash.

The Clara Anderson Award is designed to assist a person who has musical ability and financial need. It is open to people of all ages. The $700 award can be used for lessons, tuition or to help purchase an instrument.

The Blair Borden award is also available. It is intended to help adult musicians who want to expand their musical horizons. The award of $500 can be used for workshops, lessons, music camps or tuition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many workshops and music programs are on hold but the arts council noted that the awards can also be used for online learning, tuition or other costs associated with those programs.

More information and the application requirements for both awards can be found online at www.salmonarmartscentre.ca under ‘apply.’ Applications will be received until Sept. 30.



Arts and culture