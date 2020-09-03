Financial awards to help pay for music classes are available through the Shuswap District Arts Council. (Pixabay photo)

Awards offer boost to Shuswap musicians

A pair of awards with accompanying financial grants are up for grabs

The Shuswap District Arts Council is inviting musicians at any stage of mastering their instrument to apply for a pair of awards which come with cash.

The Clara Anderson Award is designed to assist a person who has musical ability and financial need. It is open to people of all ages. The $700 award can be used for lessons, tuition or to help purchase an instrument.

The Blair Borden award is also available. It is intended to help adult musicians who want to expand their musical horizons. The award of $500 can be used for workshops, lessons, music camps or tuition.

Read More: Erosion, flooding push Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail estimate to $22.9 million

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many workshops and music programs are on hold but the arts council noted that the awards can also be used for online learning, tuition or other costs associated with those programs.

More information and the application requirements for both awards can be found online at www.salmonarmartscentre.ca under ‘apply.’ Applications will be received until Sept. 30.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Just Posted

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Vancouver to Sicamous: a backroads journey by bicycle

Marco Bieri discovers backcountry via trails, logging and mining roads

Morning Start: Psycho is the first U.S. film to feature a toilet flushing

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Awards offer boost to Shuswap musicians

A pair of awards with accompanying financial grants are up for grabs

Erosion, flooding push Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail estimate to $22.9 million

Portion of trail flooded this summer during extended period of high water

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

UBCO welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

Summerland Aquatic Centre reopens Sept. 8

COVID-19 protocols and precautions in place as facility opens

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

VIDEO: First phases of upgrades completed at Summerland park

Improvements have been made to Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Most Read