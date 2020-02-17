Axe throwing, road hockey among Salmon Arm food drive festivities

Kyle and Gavin Brown throw axes in the Cedar Axe Throwing booth as part of the fill the pantry February fundraiser held at the Shuswap Family Centre on Monday, Feb. 17. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Silverbacks players play a game of shinny with kids at the fill the pantry February fundraiser held at the Shuswap Family Centre on Monday, Feb. 17. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer) Garret Radies tosses a beanbag during one of the many fun games available at the fill the pantry February fundraiser held at the Shuswap Family Centre on Monday, Feb. 17. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Helping fill dwindling stocks of food at local food banks has never been more fun.

In response to the fact that food given to food banks in the lead up to Christmas often does not last through the whole winter season, the Shuswap Family Centre and Cedar Axe Throwing teamed up to present the first Fill the Pantry February. With help from local businesses they put on a six week long food drive and finished it off with a day of fun and games on Feb. 17, that included axe throwing and road hockey with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

