A moose calf got stuck upside down in the snow. A Vanderhoof logging truck driver managed to pull him out. Contributed photo

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

A Vanderhoof man saved a moose calf last week, after it got stuck in a snowbank.

Wayne Rowley, who hauls logs for logging company Dalchako Timber, was driving the Kluskus Forest Service Road west of Vanderhoof heading to work when something in the snowbank made him do a double take.

“I came around the corner and it just caught my eye, ‘What is that sticking out of the snowbank?’ Curious me, I had to back up and have a look.”

“It was a little moose upside down, stuck. I could just see his feet sticking up in the air,” says Rowley.

Rowley initially thought the calf was dead, but he walked down into the snow to check.

“I couldn’t just leave him. I went a little closer and he looked up at me. ‘Oh, you’re still alive!’”

Rowley dug a hole beside the animal, to give it room to roll over and free itself.

“He was wedged in, so he couldn’t roll. I put a rope around his neck and was trying to tug him. I ended up calling the guy in the truck ahead of me back to help me pull him out.

“We got him up on his feet and he walked out of there. Down the road he went,” says Rowley.

Seems it was the little moose’s lucky day.

“He would have died in there. We’d had about two feet of snow.”

Rowley says he didn’t see any sign of the mother, but he hasn’t seen the calf on the road again, so he thinks they were reunited.

“They must have hooked up. She would have tracked him down.”

 

The animal right side up again. Contributed photo

Wayne Rowley of Vanderhoof saved a moose calf from the snowbank. Contributed photo

Previous story
Polar bear swim makes a splash

Just Posted

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Missing patient found

UPDATE: 40-year-old found safe and sound

Vernon woman missing for nearly two weeks

RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Women’s choir sings from the heart

Ancora Women’s Ensemble presents shows in Vernon Feb. 16 and Salmon Arm Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

BCWF’s steelhead extinction fears confirmed

Endangered wildlife status for Thompson River watershed endorsed

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

Polar bear swim makes a splash

Vernon Winter Carnival Annual Polar Bear Swim draws big crowds for cold dip

Most Read

  • B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

    The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow