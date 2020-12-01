Bake it right: Arts Council for the South Shuswap seeks gingerbread creations

Cash prizes available for different age groups in virtual contest

If you happen to be skilled in the trade of gingerbread house construction or have other recipes for eye-catching candy-adorned gingerbread creations, the Arts Council for the South Shuswap has a contest for you.

The arts council is running a virtual gingerbread contest, with cash prizes of $50, $30 and $20 available for 1st, 2nd and 3rd-place winners in each age category.

A photo submission of your gingerbread creation must be submitted no later than Dec. 10. The top 3 vote-getters in each category will win a cash prize of $50, $30 and $20 respectively.

Contest rules and instructions will be available at shuswaparts.com.

The Arts Council for the South Shuswap has also partnered local businesses to create a Family Holiday Yule Log, which offers a check list of daily activities to keep people busy until Christmas.

The Yule Log was created to assist adults, youth and children find engaging activities to do over the month of December, explained arts council executive director Karen Brown.

“While some of these activities are virtual offerings, many promote exploring our four-season playground – sledding, skating, snowshoeing and snow play,” said Brown.

Families use the Yule Log to log their activities. Among the virtual offerings are visits with Santa; an Ebenezer Scrooge/Jacob Marley themed escape room; and an evening concert and sing-a-long with the Northern Lights Christmas Choir.

“This pandemic has made it difficult to interact with one another, challenging one of the attributes that we love most about our region – engagement,” said Brown. “It is our hope that the Yule Log will provide families with ideas to safely enjoy their time together this holiday season.”

For a copy of the Yule Log, visit shuswaparts.com, or the Arts Council for the South Shuswap’s Facebook page.

