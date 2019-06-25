Bare tunnel walls now bursting with colour

Tarwynne Sept-Cooper and Kayli Kennedy use sponges to add texture to their portion of the artwork inside the pedestrian tunnel near Yan’s Restaurant on Monday, June 24. Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson Campus students adorned the tunnel’s walls with murals. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Alex Blaine and Mary-Jane Laronde work on their portion of the mural in the tunnel on June 24. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson Campus art students adorned the inside of the pedestrian tunnel with paintings. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Olivia Tinling, Torie Maurer and Leah Mitchell paint the inside of the pedestrian tunnel on Monday, June 24. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
The work of art students from Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson Campus will be displayed on a concrete canvas once they have finished a mural project in a Salmon Arm pedestrian tunnel.

The group of students is in the process of turning the bare white walls of the tunnel under the Trans-Canada Highway into a colourful space by working together to paint a series of circular murals.

In an October 2018 letter to Salmon Arm Council requesting permission to paint the tunnel, teacher Elaine Holmes said a similar painting project at the tunnel near the Hilltop Inn has both created a more aesthetically pleasing space and deterred vandalism. She said she regularly checks her students’ artwork in the tunnel and it is rarely defaced, but when it is they paint over it with new artwork.

