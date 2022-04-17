Information on bats under a bat box on the Bat House Interpretive Trail in Peachland (Brittany Webster)

Information on bats under a bat box on the Bat House Interpretive Trail in Peachland (Brittany Webster)

Bats over bunnies: Easter Sunday is Bat Appreciation Day

Peachland’s bat colony is estimated around 2,000 bats

April 17 was Bat Appreciation Day.

Peachland is home to two species of bats, the little brown myotis and the yuma myotis.

The Peachland bat colony is estimated to be upwards of 2,000 bats which returns each spring to the attic of the former Peachland Primary School built in 1908.

“They love old wood and they love coming back to the same place every year,” President of the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society Rachel Truant said.

The colony is a maternity colony consisting mostly of females and their pups.

Bats can eat over half of its body weight in insects each night.

“We do say here that Peachland is virtually mosquito-free because of this incredible colony.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom triathlon returns after two-year hiatus

READ MORE: Cats now sold at B.C. book store through new adopt-a-cat program

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HolidaysOkanagan

Previous story
Kamloops resident shares his story to bring more visibility to dementia

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Armaan Dhaliwal, aka the Samosa Kid, is donating 25 per cent of his samosa sales in support of Ukraine. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Salmon Arm’s ‘Samosa Kid’ fundraising for Ukraine

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man who they report was stealing from a local restaurant in the wee hours of April 14, 2022. (File photo)
RCMP arrest man in Salmon Arm ‘in the process of stealing’ from restaurant

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

About 200 seedlings will be given away at the Uptown Askew’s plaza by Shuswap Climate Action on Saturday, April 23 in honour of Earth Day on April 22 (File photo) Fir seedlings are in abundance in the Cariboo region in 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)
Shuswap Climate Action to give away seedlings to invest in the Earth